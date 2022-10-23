3 Reasons Why The Russell Westbrook Slander Must Stop

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s an NBA MVP Mixtape on Russell Westbrook that charts his exploits during the 2016-17 season. Running just over six minutes, it’s got montages of his incredible season where he was the focal point of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant had departed during the offseason and notched up triple-doubles without breaking into a sweat. Records tumbled, and Westbrook exploded to 30.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game at the end of 41 games, and after all that, there was still enough left in the tank.

Later in his career, he surpassed Oscar Robertson’s 181 triple-doubles to become the player with the most triple-doubles in the NBA. The Thunder were ousted in the playoffs that season, but Westbrook’s efforts had him as one of the best ever to play the sport.

Not anymore. At least not until he does something close to it with the Los Angeles Lakers. Ideally, he doesn’t have to. Right off the bat, this isn’t a puff piece. It’s not even about being a Russell Westbrook fan, it’s just a note that would perhaps remind the world that it’s okay to fail, it’s absolutely okay to make mistakes, and more importantly, it’s okay to be human.

It’s Not Always About The Numbers

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were destined to be Los Angeles Lakers. They weren’t from LA, but Westbrook is a local boy who plied his trade for three teams in three years since moving on from Oklahoma.

There was a lot expected out of him when he suited up for the Purple and Gold, and safe to say, he’s perhaps done the best he could.

The numbers may not do justice. And irrespective of the reason behind every Lakers loss, Westbrook is pulled up for it. Played horribly? Slam Russ. Played okay, but lost? Slam Russ again. Won? Then maybe he gets half the credit, even if his small contributions mattered. It's unfair, really. But hey, it’s Westbrook.

It’s worth noting that he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 games in his maiden outing for Los Angeles. In the same season, James defied age and mechanics to chalk up 25.0 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in 45 games. Anthony Davis played 36 games for 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

Not for a minute, though, did the naysayers consider that he played the whole season when he was supposed to play alongside two of the best in the business. Injuries to the duo, and the chemistry aside, there were games where Westbrook’s skill set was overshadowed by his glaring flaws — defense being one of them, but he showed up and played like only he could.

The Lakers ended their run with a 33-49 record, and the point guard was held accountable — the most when compared to the roster that had some players who were past their prime and slow against teams that were electric.

Just How Much Toxicity Is Too Much Toxicity?

Such has been the bar that Westbrook set during his time with the Thunder, that anything a rung below calls for immense scrutiny. The flak and the slamming hit a new low when he was booed and heckled at home last season.

And there have been instances when he’s lashed out. And through it all, he’s been there, showed up, and made the best plays he could. It didn’t work all the time, but not for a minute has it all been on him.

There’s been so much negativity that surrounded Westbrook that he could probably make a spirit bomb out of it and Kamehameha it out of this world.

Those who don’t know much about Westbrook came to his defense and were laughed at. Scratch that, they sniggered and slammed them, just like how they did Westbrook. That his former mates came to his rescue did little to stop the hate from being spewed towards him.

So what does it do to a person psychologically? All said and done that athletes are wired differently, but when the incessant scrutiny crosses its threshold, there’s a breaking point and unfortunately, it feels the 33-year-old is dangerously close to it, whether he admits it or not.

One thing’s for sure. The hate won’t stop even if he’s traded sometime. Whether it’s now, or later, with the Indiana Pacers, or any franchise that takes him in, Westbrook will still be the poster boy for criticism.

Is It That Hard To Accept Russell Westbrook? Because It’s Just About Respect

Showtime produced a documentary on Westbrook last year. Titled ‘Passion Play’, it showed a side of 'Brodie' the world hadn't seen, and his fire to be the best was on full display. It's more than the intensity, his fighting prowess, game awareness, IQ, and the no-holds-barred approach which he plays the game with. There’s an innate 'Russ-ness' that makes him who he is, and for good or worse, it’s put him in the spotlight always.

It’s fair to call him efficient (at times), erratic, and polarizing, but he's human at the end of it all, and maybe the ones on social media taking shots at the guard could use this as a reminder.

There’s no telling if the Lakers will make it to the postseason, and two losses in as many games (where Westbrook was pulled up once for his defense and then his lack of contribution next) is too early to determine how they fare. Do they look like a championship unit? They’re far from it. But all of this shouldn’t culminate into another bat to sock him with.

Parting note, this isn’t a fanboy crying for Westbrook. The man doesn’t need sympathy, but maybe if there is an appreciation for the smaller things he does, then it might go a long way in achieving all that he has to do as the team’s third superstar.

Maybe, just maybe, there’s some love for Westbrook over the horizon. He doesn’t need it, but it’s okay to give it. It could very well be the spark that ignites whatever’s fizzled out of him.

