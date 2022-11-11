Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers shooting woes took another hit after LeBron James was listed as out for their home clash against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

James injured his groin in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, and while he provided some relief to fans by saying it wasn't serious, it was later revealed that he had strained the left adductor which now makes him a candidate to sit and watch on the sidelines.

Note that this comes after James's foot issue that's plagued him all season long, and he recently recovered from a stomach bug that saw him sit out in one of the games. An absence against the Kings makes it the second game he will miss out on for the Lakers in the 12 games they have played so far.

It's not been a good start for the Lakers. The loss to rivals Clippers put them at a sorry 2-9 record, and are placed 14th in the West. A win tomorrow may not necessarily see them climb rungs at a higher rate, but it will perhaps come as another momentum starter that they are in dire need of.

Ahead of the marquee Friday night clash against a relatively better-placed Kings (4-6. 11th in the West), we look at the injury report to see who misses suiting up for Los Angeles.

LeBron James Listed As Out, Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day

ESPN's latest injury update saw James listed to sit out of the game against Sacramento. Per the latest reports, there was a possibility that the 37-year-old will also miss another game (against the Brooklyn Nets) and will return to action against the Detroit Pistons.

Coach Darvin Ham revealed that the MRI showed a left adductor strain that could see the veteran miss at least a week of basketball action. Anthony Davis's issues with his back persist as he was listed day-to-day, but with the Lakers already lacking firepower with James sitting out, there are chances he will play and spearhead the unit.

Also listed day-to-day was Lonnie Walker IV due to his illness, while Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant continue to recuperate from their respective thumb injuries. Cole Swider misses out on another game.

The Lakers will hope to reacquire James's services given he's their best player. His shooting may have seen a decline, but he's a better bet any day for a side that is devoid of sharpshooters.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.