Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Are Day-To-Day

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at home, and will hope that their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis take the hardwood in the all-important clash.

While James was down with a virus, which coach Darvin Ham later attributed to a stomach bug, Davis' lower back issues have been a constant stress point since the start of the preseason. However, both their superstars have been a regular fixture, except for the big man who missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury report remains unchanged for some of the players who have missed the season so far due to injuries, while some of the players are listed day-to-day. Ahead of the key encounter against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers, here's a look at the injury report.

Lakers Injury Report Against Cavaliers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Day-To-Day

Despite the fact that the superstars for the Lakers are listed day-to-day according to ESPN, the chances of them suiting up are most likely given how the situation is for the Purple and Gold.

With James (a regular in the injury reports) and Davis more or less taking the court, minutes may see a bit of a reduction for the former should still continue battling the bug. Wenyen Gabriel is listed day-to-day as well.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will be on the sidelines again as they continue to recover from their respective thumb injuries. The duo is yet to play their first games of the season. Also sitting out will be Cole Swider.

The Lakers are currently 2-6 in the West and are placed 14th with a .250 record. The two wins put them above the Orlando Magic, but with the season still in its early days, there is optimism that Los Angeles will make a move on.

After the clash against Cleveland, they will face the Utah Jazz and follow up with key games against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sacramento Kings, and the Brooklyn Nets. With tough contests coming up, the health of James and Davis becomes more vital as they stake their claim for the playoffs.