Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers have recorded two wins in as many games after losing the first five in a row. They will face the Utah Jazz next, but may not have the services of Anthony Davis for the second time in the season.

Ahead of the marquee clash against a side that's placed third in the Western Conference, the Lakers will still hope that Davis will take the floor to lend the much-needed firepower.

Davis has been plagued with back issues in the season with a lower stiff back flaring up each time he stresses it. However, he has been a driving force averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

After taking a painful fall against the Los Angeles Clippers, and later suffering a shot in the back against the Denver Nuggets, Davis was listed as questionable against Nikola Jokic's men in their second clash but played putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists.

As Los Angeles gears up to square off against a formidable Utah outfit, here's a look at the injury report that provides an update on some of the team's big names.

LeBron James Listed As Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

While Davis is in the familiar questionable category once again, LeBron James's illness in the previous game against New Orleans sees him listed as day-to-day. The forward spoke about a virus that had him down for three days.

Per ESPN, both James and Davis were listed in the report, with the former's back issues likely to have been bothering him.

Speaking to the reporters post the win against the Pelicans, James said that he was feeling better and that he would focus on getting some rest.

By the looks of the report, it appears that James might either suit up or be a late scratch during the game.

In the meantime, Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will continue to watch from the sidelines as they recover from their respective thumb injuries. Here's a look at the injury report that was released:

The Lakers will look to make it 3-5 after their impressive outings, but much of their success will largely depend on James and Davis playing against the Jazz who are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.