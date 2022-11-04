Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers have recorded two wins in as many games after losing the first five in a row. They will face the Utah Jazz next, but may not have the services of Anthony Davis for the second time in the season.

Ahead of the marquee clash against a side that's placed third in the Western Conference, the Lakers will still hope that Davis will take the floor to lend the much-needed firepower.

Davis has been plagued with back issues in the season with a lower stiff back flaring up each time he stresses it. However, he has been a driving force averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

After taking a painful fall against the Los Angeles Clippers, and later suffering a shot in the back against the Denver Nuggets, Davis was listed as questionable against Nikola Jokic's men in their second clash but played putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists.

As Los Angeles gears up to square off against a formidable Utah outfit, here's a look at the injury report that provides an update on some of the team's big names.

LeBron James Listed As Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

While Davis is in the familiar questionable category once again, LeBron James's illness in the previous game against New Orleans sees him listed as day-to-day. The forward spoke about a virus that had him down for three days.

Per ESPN, both James and Davis were listed in the report, with the former's back issues likely to have been bothering him.

Speaking to the reporters post the win against the Pelicans, James said that he was feeling better and that he would focus on getting some rest.

By the looks of the report, it appears that James might either suit up or be a late scratch during the game. 

In the meantime, Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will continue to watch from the sidelines as they recover from their respective thumb injuries. Here's a look at the injury report that was released:

The Lakers will look to make it 3-5 after their impressive outings, but much of their success will largely depend on James and Davis playing against the Jazz who are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Utah Jazz: LeBron James Is Day To Day, Anthony Davis Is Questionable

By Aaron Abhishek
The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award
NBA

The Only NBA Players Who Won 4 Championships, 2 MVP Awards, And 1 Finals MVP Award

By Kyle Daubs
Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero's Tweet From His Young Days Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors

By Orlando Silva
Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT
NBA

Chicago Bulls Franchise Awards: Michael Jordan Is The True GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic
NBA Media

Draymond Green Criticizes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Himself After Embarrassing Loss Against The Magic

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
NBA Media

Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."
NBA Media

Former Rockets Player Reveals Why James Harden's Houston Rockets Never Won A Championship: “Egos Can Get In The Way Of A Lot."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Must Avoid Kyrie Irving And Not Sign Him Or Trade For Him, Says NBA Analyst

By Aaron Abhishek
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
NBA Media

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek