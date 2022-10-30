Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable

Credit: Fadeaway World

It's not been the greatest run for the Los Angeles Lakers so far in the NBA 2022-23 season as they have lost five games in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Adding to this is the fact that a potential game-missing injury to their superstar Anthony Davis further just puts them under even more pressure to register their elusive first win.

The last time they played the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook was a notable absentee due to his left hamstring soreness but returned to action making his debut as their Sixth man against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The lack of shooting just makes the big man's absence more felt when they take on the Nuggets, and the news doesn't exactly look great going into the clash against a unit that beat them 110-99 three days ago. Davis has already had back issues that started during the offseason.

Anthony Davis And Juan Toscano-Anderson Are Listed As Questionable While LeBron James Is Listed As Probable

The Lakers' official injury report puts Davis as questionable again, while Toscano-Anderson with a left ankle strain joins him on that list.

James will almost certainly take the floor despite listed probable, while Westbrook is primed to come off the bench again to spearhead the second unit much like what he did against Minnesota.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant continue to deal with their respective thumb injuries and will be out for at least two more weeks. Cole Swider's foot injury has him on the injured roster as well.

Los Angeles will look to generate some shooting in the non-James minutes, and that has been their bane so far in the season.

With their offense called into question by the game, the likes of Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn, and Patrick Beverley will look to make a difference and assist James when they face off against the Nuggets.

Denver comes to Crypto.com Arena with a 4-2 run to their name. While they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers last week, they bounced back with consecutive wins against the Lakers and the Utah Jazz.