Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."

The NBA has seen its fair share of incidents between people who work for the same team. Just this week, we saw Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face and knocking him down. This situation has gotten a lot of attention from everybody around the league, with many giving their two pennies on the same.

Moreover, old beef and rivalries resurfaced with this incident, and some of the main characters decided to open up about it. Fans recalled when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal fought at practice, when Kenyon Martin savagely trash-talked Alonzo Mourning during another incident, and more.

Back in 2021, Robert Horry revisited his infamous incident with head coach Danny Ainge, where he threw a towel at Ainge on live TV.

That move forced the Suns to trade Horry, but he has shown before that he had no regrets about it.

Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made

During a March 2021 edition of his The Big Shot Bob Podcast, the 7-time NBA champion recalled that he hated Ainge and when he had the chance to express that hatred, he didn't hesitate to do it.

“I hated Danny Ainge, I'm not even gonna lie. I hated him. We beat them so many times when he was in Phoenix and I was with the Rockets. Mario Elie is one of my good friends, and in one of the playoff games, he took the ball out - Danny Ainge was a pitcher - he hit Mario in the face with the ball on purpose.”

After that moment, the Suns traded Horry to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he found a lot of success, winning three of his seven championships with the Purple and Gold. Horry has addressed this situation many times in the past and once was asked if he had any regrets about it. For Bob, it was pretty clear:

"No. Just wished there was a brick in it."

There was no love between Horry and his head coach, but things played out great for the player, who went on to become a bigger winner, helping his team achieve incredible things for the rest of his career.