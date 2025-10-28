Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Report: A Star Is Out In Crucial West Matchup

Bradley Beal is out for the Clippers with back soreness, while Al Horford returns for the Warriors ahead of their matchup tonight in San Francisco.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the LA Clippers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are back on the court tonight for the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. After an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Golden State is hoping to keep the momentum going and improve to 3-1 on the season.

According to the latest injury report, the Warriors have a clean bill of health, with Al Horford returning to action after resting last night. For the Clippers, however, Bradley Beal has been ruled out due to back soreness.

“Clean injury report for the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Al Horford will play after resting last night,” wrote Dalton Johnson on X. “No Bradley Beal for the Clippers.”

For the Warriors, only De’Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery) and Alex Toohey (left knee injury recovery) are listed on the injury report. Horford is set to return after a two-game absence and will resume his role off the bench behind Draymond Green. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for Golden State this season.

In total, the Clippers have three players out tonight: Jordan Miller (left hamstring strain), Kobe Sanders (right knee sprain), and Bradley Beal (back soreness). With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden available, the Clippers can hold their own, but they are weakened without Beal, who averages 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for his career. He has now missed three straight games, and there is still no clear timetable for his return.

The Warriors-Clippers matchup is one of the biggest games of the week and could be an early preview of a future playoff series. Both teams enter the season with championship aspirations, and this matchup will serve as a measuring stick for where they currently stand.

At full strength, with their stars in rhythm, the Warriors have a chance to make a statement and send an early message that the West still runs through them. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler leading the charge, Golden State has started the season strong and will look to continue that momentum with its fourth win in five games.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are once again dealing with injury/conditioning troubles. Between Leonard and Beal, their availability has always been a question mark. While their depth gives them flexibility, it can only take them so far if their key players are not consistently on the floor.

Tonight gives the Clippers a chance to prove themselves as true contenders by taking down one of the league’s best teams without Beal. A win here would send a strong message across the conference that they belong in the title conversation.

If the Warriors can stay healthy and maintain this level of play, they’ll have every reason to believe they can reclaim the Western Conference crown. With a balanced mix of veteran leadership and young energy, they look every bit like a team that can challenge for another title. For the Clippers, this game is an early gut check and a chance to show they can compete even when short-handed. No matter the outcome, it’s the kind of matchup that sets the tone for what should be another thrilling battle in the West.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Amar’e Stoudemire Says Carmelo Anthony Disrupted Knicks’ Team Chemistry
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like