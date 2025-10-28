Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Report: A Star Is Out In Crucial West Matchup

The Golden State Warriors are back on the court tonight for the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. After an impressive win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Golden State is hoping to keep the momentum going and improve to 3-1 on the season.

According to the latest injury report, the Warriors have a clean bill of health, with Al Horford returning to action after resting last night. For the Clippers, however, Bradley Beal has been ruled out due to back soreness.

“Clean injury report for the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. Al Horford will play after resting last night,” wrote Dalton Johnson on X. “No Bradley Beal for the Clippers.”

For the Warriors, only De’Anthony Melton (left ACL surgery) and Alex Toohey (left knee injury recovery) are listed on the injury report. Horford is set to return after a two-game absence and will resume his role off the bench behind Draymond Green. He’s averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for Golden State this season.

In total, the Clippers have three players out tonight: Jordan Miller (left hamstring strain), Kobe Sanders (right knee sprain), and Bradley Beal (back soreness). With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden available, the Clippers can hold their own, but they are weakened without Beal, who averages 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for his career. He has now missed three straight games, and there is still no clear timetable for his return.

The Warriors-Clippers matchup is one of the biggest games of the week and could be an early preview of a future playoff series. Both teams enter the season with championship aspirations, and this matchup will serve as a measuring stick for where they currently stand.

At full strength, with their stars in rhythm, the Warriors have a chance to make a statement and send an early message that the West still runs through them. With Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler leading the charge, Golden State has started the season strong and will look to continue that momentum with its fourth win in five games.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are once again dealing with injury/conditioning troubles. Between Leonard and Beal, their availability has always been a question mark. While their depth gives them flexibility, it can only take them so far if their key players are not consistently on the floor.

Tonight gives the Clippers a chance to prove themselves as true contenders by taking down one of the league’s best teams without Beal. A win here would send a strong message across the conference that they belong in the title conversation.

If the Warriors can stay healthy and maintain this level of play, they’ll have every reason to believe they can reclaim the Western Conference crown. With a balanced mix of veteran leadership and young energy, they look every bit like a team that can challenge for another title. For the Clippers, this game is an early gut check and a chance to show they can compete even when short-handed. No matter the outcome, it’s the kind of matchup that sets the tone for what should be another thrilling battle in the West.