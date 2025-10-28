Former NBA Champion Says The Hawks Need More “Dark Skinned” Players To Win

Jeff Teague makes his feelings clear on what the Hawks need to win more basketball games with a controversial take.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) at the tip-off of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) at the tip-off of an NBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks have had a rough start to this season, even with the addition of Kristaps Porzingis this summer. They lost three games so far and are currently 1-3 for the season after losing 123-128 to the Bulls at the end of their opening week.

The Hawks’ real problem is the lack of defense. And former Hawks player Jeff Teague also agrees with that sentiment. However, he chose to be a bit more specific about the Hawks’ requirements.

On the latest episode of the Club 520 podcast, Jeff Teague claimed that the Hawks need more “dark skinned” players to win.

“I don’t say anything bad about the Hawks because y’all know that’s my favourite team, but we got to get some dark skinned dudes… It ain’t nothing about being racist, like we need somebody with some grit,” said Teague.

“Even if we had a light-skinned dude like Dillon Brooks, like I like young Zak but…. nah!” said Teague about Zaccharie Risacher after a long pause. “I mean, he’s a good player, but we need somebody [better]… I’m not calling him tender, I ain’t gonna disrespect him.”

Teague’s words came out with the undertone that “light-skinned” players usually aren’t gritty on defense. Therefore, fans on social media felt that, despite Teague claiming that he is not trying to be racist, he may be inadvertently doing so.

In his comments, Teague also threw a subtle shot at the Hawks forward Zaccharie Rishacher. The former No. 1 overall pick has played in only two out of the Hawks’ four games this season due to a right ankle sprain. He has averaged 9.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in those two games. It is a small sample size of games, but it can be said for certain that the forward has not played up to the expectations that one has from a No. 1 overall pick.

The sophomore forward sustained the injury in last Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Raptors, during which he recorded 16 points, two rebounds, and one block, while shooting 33% from the three-point line in 21 minutes. With Risacher’s return, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely go back to the bench as he will start alongside Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis.

In my opinion, the Hawks are way too early in the season to listen to such claims and consider making changes to the roster. This is just the first week of basketball that Porzingis has played with the Hawks’ core; they just need time to figure it out.

Daniels is a solid defender who can elevate to the potential Draymond Green, Dillon Brooks-type role that Teague was mentioning. However, considering that Teague is a former Hawks player himself who wants to fast-track their path to success by whatever means necessary, it is understandable if he lacks the patience to wait for this team to realize its potential.

Trae Young is up for a contract extension, Porzingis is on an expiring contract, Jalen Johnson is on the verge of taking an All-Star leap, and Dyson Daniels is one of the top five defenders in the league. While I see why the uncertainty drives Teague into unnecessarily pushing the Hawks to succeed from the onset of the regular season, he needs to reconsider his position on the Hawks only needing more “dark skinned” players.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Warriors guard Stephen Curry Warriors vs. Clippers Injury Report: A Star Is Out In Crucial West Matchup
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like