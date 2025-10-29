Warriors Trade Idea To Acquire Ideal Two-Way Backcourt Partner For Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have had a remarkable start to the 2025-26 season. Although there were several doubts about the team’s ability to compete, primarily owing to concerns regarding the average age of the roster, the Warriors have proven a lot of naysayers wrong.

Much of their success can be owed to the combined brilliance of the team’s veterans, along with their young core. While the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler remain significant contributors, young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and even Moses Moody have stepped up when called upon.

With a 4-1 record, the Warriors are currently among the top teams in the Western Conference. Although they are in a solid position to mount a title charge, considering how loaded the West is, the Warriors could benefit from making some upgrades.

On this note, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz suggested an interesting trade idea that would allow the Warriors to pair Curry with the ideal backcourt partner.

“White would also be the perfect backcourt partner for a 38-year-old Curry who probably isn’t going to be giving All-Defensive efforts on a nightly basis at this stage of his career,” wrote Swartz. “White is still one of the most efficient multi-positional defenders in the NBA and perhaps the best shot-blocking guard we’ve seen since Dwyane Wade.”

“A good ball-handler, three-point shooter, and high-IQ player with championship experience, White would go a long way in helping the Warriors chase one last title with this core.” The notion of Derrick White joining the Warriors is quite promising. As Swartz noted, White’s skill set and style of play perfectly align with Golden State’s motion offense. When additionally factoring in his defensive upside, the 31-year-old Celtics guard emerges as the ideal target for Golden State. Considering that White was linked to the Dubs in trade rumors this offseason, there may be some merit to pursuing potential trade ideas. With this in mind, here is a trade package that could help Golden State acquire the Celtics guard. Proposed Trade Details Golden State Warriors Receive: Derrick White Boston Celtics Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2032 first-round pick

How Does This Deal Help The Celtics?

The Boston Celtics have had a very interesting offseason. After being forced to strip down their championship core bare due to salary cap constraints, the Celtics were left with a relatively depleted rotation.

With reduced roster strength and key players sidelined, Boston has looked like a weaker team. Their 1-3 record to start the season is representative of this.

While there is optimism that Jayson Tatum will make an early comeback, the Celtics currently do not have the talent to stay afloat. Thus, a trade to acquire Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and a first-round pick would be considered favorable.

Both Kuminga and Podziemski have been terrific to start the 2025-26 season. After a harrowing period of contract negotiations, Kuminga has shown that he was deserving of a significant pay raise, even earning himself a position in the starting lineup.

To start the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 53.7% shooting from the field and 43.8% from deep. With improved offensive production and innate talent, adding Kuminga could rejuvenate Boston’s offense while simultaneously keeping its chances of staying competitive in the future alive.

Meanwhile, Podziemski, who has set huge expectations for himself to take over from Curry in the future, has also taken it up a notch. With an average of 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game on 44.9% shooting overall, with 42.3% from beyond the arc this season, Podziemski has become a reliable member of the rotation.

By giving up White to acquire two young players, the Celtics effectively set themselves up for the future. By altering their timeline and focusing on competing for the title once Tatum is healthy, Boston could boast a formidable unit.

Does Derrick White Turn The Warriors Into Contenders?

Golden State’s veteran core is formidable as it is. With the addition of an experienced player with a championship pedigree like Derrick White, the Warriors would see a significant boost in roster strength.

White is one of the most intelligent players in the league. Barring his incredible defensive presence, the 31-year-old’s ability to adapt on offense and make adjustments is truly noteworthy. When factoring this in with his versatile offensive production, the guard emerges as the ideal running mate next to Stephen Curry.

Due to Tatum’s absence, White is among the many players expected to take on a bigger role on offense for the Celtics. Unfortunately, the guard has seen a relatively slower start to the campaign, as he is averaging 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 32.9% shooting overall.

Although his output on offense hasn’t been impressive, his defensive contributions remain solid, as he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

For the Warriors, acquiring White would require them to part with two young players. This could be viewed as a sacrifice given the expectations of the younger players to pick up the slack for the veterans during the regular season.

While this could leave the Warriors in a vulnerable position in the event of an injury, White’s ability to influence the game would certainly transform Golden State into a true contender.

The Celtics May Not Part With White

Swartz’s trade idea is a feasible one for the most part. With a contract value of $28.1 million, acquiring White may not be as much of a challenge for the Warriors. Given the inherent merits of the aforementioned trade package, both teams may benefit from doing this deal.

However, the Celtics may remain hesitant to part with Derrick White.

Having traded or let go of several players from their championship-winning squad, Boston retained only the few who were viewed as essential. Of these, the core comprises Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White.

Considering how vital White is to the system, it is unlikely for the Celtics to make him available in trade negotiations, especially this early in the season.

This doesn’t negate the possibility of a future deal. Based on the team’s performance, a trade avenue may appear ahead of the deadline. At the current juncture, however, such a move wouldn’t benefit either team.