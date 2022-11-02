Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook never hid his admiration for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he revealed he always followed the team while growing up. The former NBA MVP has been a part of the franchise since last year, struggling to find his spot on the team until Darvin Ham arrived and gave him a new role.

If Russ continues to thrive and the team starts winning games consistently, we could see the Lakers competing again in the Western Conference. Westbrook can play a big role in that and perhaps earn more love from fans who have been disappointed by his level.

Russ doesn't need more inspiration, given his competitive nature, but if he wants to add more fuel to that, he has big idols to look up to. Back in October, the player revealed that two Lakers legends were his favorite players growing up.

Russell Westbrook Says Pau Gasol Was His Favorite Player Growing Up

Watching Kobe Bryant play during his early years surely made an impact on Russ, but he explained that he was more focused on one of Kobe's best teammates. Westbrook told reporters last month that Pau Gasol was actually his favorite player growing up.

“I’ll tell you guys an interesting fact that nobody actually knows about me,” Westbrook said, via Lakers Nation. “Very few people know this. Pau [Gasol] was actually my favorite player growing up before like Kobe. Because I just liked how he played the game. I feel like he played the game the right way. He played the right way. He could pass it, he could shoot it, he could score. “To me, I just liked the way he played the game at his size. And it was kind of somebody I always kind of liked, I wouldn’t say model my game after, but like I liked the way he played the game and always played the right way. So got some little fun facts.”

He did admit that Kobe Bryant was a part of that group too, adding another controversial player to his top 3.

“Him, Rasheed Wallace and then Kobe. Those were like my three, my guys.”

Pau Gasol's jersey will be retired next year in a ceremony that Lakers Nation hopes to bring a win with it. Russ and the Lakers are seemingly getting back on track after a rough start to the season. They beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, and tonight they'll try to do the same with the young and exciting New Orleans Pelicans.

Westbrook coming off the bench has helped the Lakers improve their level, and everybody hopes to see the same tonight as they take on a competitive team once again.