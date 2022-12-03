Credit: Fadeaway World

Scottie Pippen has selected his all-time starting lineup, which includes two of the greatest legends of the game as well as two surprises. Pippen has gotten used to expressing his opinion regardless of what people might think about it, which has earned him a lot of criticism.

Even so, Scottie Pippen seems unbothered by that, and the biggest proof was their comments about Michael Jordan and all the shots he took at His Airness in the past couple of months.

After several years of of of being quiet about everything, Pippen is now saying all the things he couldn't before, and there's nothing fans can do to stop him. During a recent interview, the six-time NBA champion revealed his all-time starting lineup, picking five individuals who proved their value against everybody.

Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone

Talking with Tzvi Machlin of The Spun, Pippen revealed the five players that would make his all-time starting lineup. He first picked the two players that formed one of the greatest Big 3 in NBA history, going with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman. As for the rest, he made some interesting comments and selections.

TheSpun: People always wanna know who would make up their all-time starting 5. Do you have an all-time five in mind? Pippen: I would take me, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and give me two of anybody. TheSpun: Two of ANYBODY? Pippen: You know what, I’ll take Toni Kukoc and Ron Harper. I think that’s the greatest team of all-time. TheSpun: I’ve heard the case made that those Bulls were the greatest of all-time. Pippen: I didn’t hear the case made. We MADE the case.

These five individuals made the widely considered greatest team of all time, posting the then-best record in NBA history, winning 72 games and losing only 10 duels in the 1995-96 season. Contrary to all the hypothetical teams that other players have mentioned before, these players did play together and did it at the best level.

Besides breaking that record, they went on to win the NBA championship, recording arguably the greatest season ever for a team. Scottie might not be on the best terms with his former teammates and franchise, but he knows ball and can acknowledge that they thrived on the court.

