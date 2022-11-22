Skip to main content

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made A Shocking Statement: "Kobe Is Michael Jordan On Steroids."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made A Shocking Statement: "Kobe Is Michael Jordan On Steroids."

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is used to being in the headlines by now. In his fifth NBA season, the young sharpshooter is averaging 31.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting.

This week, however, SGA is making headlines for different reasons. A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media shows the Thunder guard admitting that Kobe Bryant is 'Michael Jordan on steroids.' He also mentioned that Kevin Durant is better than them all when it came to just pure skill.

"Kobe is Michael Jordan on steroids," Shai said. "Kobe had five rings, what's your argument? All-around, Kobe is the best player. Competitive nature, championships, there's a lot that goes into it... Skill-wise, Kevin Durant is one. Durant is 7 feet tall and can do everything Steph Curry can do. Kobe one, Bron two, Mike three. They're all amazing. They're all the best ever. But it's just a little..."

The GOAT debate is neverending, but it's always interesting to hear someone's perspective on it, especially when they are one of the top rising stars in this league.

Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA's All-Time Greats?

Putting Bryant ahead of LeBron and MJ is undoubtedly an unpopular opinion, but Shai isn't the only one to have it. In fact, according to Shaquille O'Neal, it's disrespectful we don't mention Kobe more when talking about the GOAT.

"How come Kobe never gets brought up? I think it's kinda disrespectful if you ask me. Nobody. Stop it. Will you stop it? (when someone asked him if anyone in the modern NBA is like Kobe). I don't compare anyone to Mike, but Kobe is the closest thing to Mike. And is there someone who's close to Kobe? No."

With 5 Championships, 18 All-Star appearances, and 15 All-NBA selections, Kobe Bryant has a resume has very few can even compare to, and the work he put in each and every game deserved to be recognized for what it is.

Compare that to Jordan, though, and the cracks start to show. Unlike Kobe, MJ never lost in the Finals, going a perfect 6-0 during his run with the Bulls. Jordan also has 5 MVPs and 10 scoring titles to add to his list of accolades.

Of course, we don't neglect to mention LeBron James. While his book is still being written, we know that what he has accomplished so far (18x All-Star, 4x Champion) is already good enough to rival consideration for being the greatest of All-Time.

In the end, though, there will never be a consensus on which player is the GOAT. There are always going to be some disagreements here, and Shai is proving that it's not even as tight as everyone thought.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"
NBA Media

Devin Booker Calls Out Patrick Beverley After He Pushed Deandre Ayton In The Back: "Push Them In The Chest"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Responds After Ugly Loss To Philadelphia 76ers: "Everyone Wants To See Our Team Fail"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games
NBA Media

Lakers News: LeBron James' Return Date Finally Revealed After Missing 5 Straight Games

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Young 76ers Fan Goes Viral For Calling Ben Simmons A F*gg*t During Game

By Nico Martinez
“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd
NBA Media

“I Thought It Was Going To Be Louder”: Ben Simmons Takes A Shot At The Philadelphia Crowd

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Deal For The Warriors And Heat

By Lee Tran
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Linked As Potential Landing Spot For Russell Westbrook If Bought Out By Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Losing To The 76ers Without James Harden Or Joel Embiid: "Quite A Pathetic Showing..."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Points Against The Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Does The 'MJ Shrug' After Knocking Down His First Free Throws Against The Philadelphia 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Video: Ben Simmons Gets Heavy Boos From 76ers Fans During Ahead Of First Return To Philadephia

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Brutally Honest About His Relationship With Joel Embiid

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Fan Shouts Support At Ben Simmons Ahead Of Game Against 76ers: "Forget All These Fans! Joel’s Scared!”

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen
NBA Media

Watch: Donovan Mitchell Takes Evan Mobley's 10th Rebound And Gets Stared Down By Jarrett Allen

By Ishaan Bhattacharya