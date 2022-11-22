Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made A Shocking Statement: "Kobe Is Michael Jordan On Steroids."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is used to being in the headlines by now. In his fifth NBA season, the young sharpshooter is averaging 31.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting.

This week, however, SGA is making headlines for different reasons. A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media shows the Thunder guard admitting that Kobe Bryant is 'Michael Jordan on steroids.' He also mentioned that Kevin Durant is better than them all when it came to just pure skill.

"Kobe is Michael Jordan on steroids," Shai said. "Kobe had five rings, what's your argument? All-around, Kobe is the best player. Competitive nature, championships, there's a lot that goes into it... Skill-wise, Kevin Durant is one. Durant is 7 feet tall and can do everything Steph Curry can do. Kobe one, Bron two, Mike three. They're all amazing. They're all the best ever. But it's just a little..."

The GOAT debate is neverending, but it's always interesting to hear someone's perspective on it, especially when they are one of the top rising stars in this league.

Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA's All-Time Greats?

Putting Bryant ahead of LeBron and MJ is undoubtedly an unpopular opinion, but Shai isn't the only one to have it. In fact, according to Shaquille O'Neal, it's disrespectful we don't mention Kobe more when talking about the GOAT.

"How come Kobe never gets brought up? I think it's kinda disrespectful if you ask me. Nobody. Stop it. Will you stop it? (when someone asked him if anyone in the modern NBA is like Kobe). I don't compare anyone to Mike, but Kobe is the closest thing to Mike. And is there someone who's close to Kobe? No."

With 5 Championships, 18 All-Star appearances, and 15 All-NBA selections, Kobe Bryant has a resume has very few can even compare to, and the work he put in each and every game deserved to be recognized for what it is.

Compare that to Jordan, though, and the cracks start to show. Unlike Kobe, MJ never lost in the Finals, going a perfect 6-0 during his run with the Bulls. Jordan also has 5 MVPs and 10 scoring titles to add to his list of accolades.

Of course, we don't neglect to mention LeBron James. While his book is still being written, we know that what he has accomplished so far (18x All-Star, 4x Champion) is already good enough to rival consideration for being the greatest of All-Time.

In the end, though, there will never be a consensus on which player is the GOAT. There are always going to be some disagreements here, and Shai is proving that it's not even as tight as everyone thought.

