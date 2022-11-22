Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the greatest players of his generation, but he wasn't getting the respect he deserved until he became an NBA Champion for the first time. After spending multiple years in the NBA, Shaq won a championship for the first time in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers, with Kobe Bryant by his side.

Over the course of his career, Kobe proved that he was among the greatest basketball players to ever live. While many fans treat Kobe with that respect, the media often don't bring Kobe into the conversation with LeBron James and Michael Jordan, something Shaq isn't happy about.

"How come Kobe never gets brought up? I think it's kinda disrespectful if you ask me." "Nobody. Stop it. Will you stop it? (when someone asked him if anyone in the modern NBA is like Kobe). I don't compare anyone to Mike, but Kobe is the closest thing to Mike. And is there someone who's close to Kobe? No."

Kobe does get the respect he deserves from fans that appreciate his impact on the game. It's easy to get lost in old statistics while discussing such topics, but Kobe had an impact on the game that can never be understated. Shaq recently revealed he wished he had kept in touch with Kobe prior to his passing.

Is Kobe Bryant A Top-3 All-Time Player?

Kobe Bryant had a sensational career and proved over the course of his 20 years in the NBA that he is someone to be reckoned with. His 5 championships stand as a very impressive tally as an individual player, and his career scoring average is no laughing matter.

It's hard to say that Kobe is definitely better than Jordan or LeBron, but a deeper conversation can be had about the same. Many people might prefer Kobe on their all-time list to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or other legends. These lists are subjective, and a player like Kobe deserves greater appreciation for the mark he left on the game.

