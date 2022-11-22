Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the greatest players of his generation, but he wasn't getting the respect he deserved until he became an NBA Champion for the first time. After spending multiple years in the NBA, Shaq won a championship for the first time in 2000 with the Los Angeles Lakers, with Kobe Bryant by his side

Over the course of his career, Kobe proved that he was among the greatest basketball players to ever live. While many fans treat Kobe with that respect, the media often don't bring Kobe into the conversation with LeBron James and Michael Jordan, something Shaq isn't happy about. 

"How come Kobe never gets brought up? I think it's kinda disrespectful if you ask me."

"Nobody. Stop it. Will you stop it? (when someone asked him if anyone in the modern NBA is like Kobe). I don't compare anyone to Mike, but Kobe is the closest thing to Mike. And is there someone who's close to Kobe? No."

Kobe does get the respect he deserves from fans that appreciate his impact on the game. It's easy to get lost in old statistics while discussing such topics, but Kobe had an impact on the game that can never be understated. Shaq recently revealed he wished he had kept in touch with Kobe prior to his passing.

Is Kobe Bryant A Top-3 All-Time Player?

Kobe Bryant had a sensational career and proved over the course of his 20 years in the NBA that he is someone to be reckoned with. His 5 championships stand as a very impressive tally as an individual player, and his career scoring average is no laughing matter.

It's hard to say that Kobe is definitely better than Jordan or LeBron, but a deeper conversation can be had about the same. Many people might prefer Kobe on their all-time list to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or other legends. These lists are subjective, and a player like Kobe deserves greater appreciation for the mark he left on the game.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series
NBA Media

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

By Gautam Varier
Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

By Gautam Varier
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
NBA Media

Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
NBA Media

New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points

By Aikansh Chaudhary