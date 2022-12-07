Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

The NBA may have seen a plethora of amazing players play in the league, but there are some players who leave an ever-lasting impression on fans. The Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is certainly someone who falls in that category.

During his playing days, O'Neal made a name for himself for being arguably the most dominant player of all time. In addition to that, he spent his prime with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three NBA Championships and a plethora of other accolades. So much so that he is considered as one of the GOATs of the iconic NBA franchise.

Evidently, Shaq is immensely popular among fans and a favorite player for many. But it turns out that Shaquille O'Neal's own children do not consider him as their favorite player.

Shaquille O'Neal's Kids Do Have Their Father As Their Favorite NBA Player

Since retiring from the NBA, Shaq has stayed in touch with the league as an analyst and several times by making an appearance on podcasts. During these appearances, O'Neal has a tendency to share several aspects of his life, including stories about his six children.

On that note, O'Neal once talked about how not even one of his six kids considers him as their favorite NBA player. Instead, they picked the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as their favorite players. The interviewer also asked if they are aware of the fact that their father is the 'Shaquille O'Neal.'

"No, they do not care. That's nice... That's nice. Like I ask them, who's your favorite player? Kobe. Who's your favorite player? LeBron."

While Shaq was narrating a hilarious story about how his own children do not think of him as their favorite NBA player, he looked a tad bit jealous of that fact. Maybe their opinion will change in the future, but there's no guarantee that will happen.

