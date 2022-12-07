Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

The NBA may have seen a plethora of amazing players play in the league, but there are some players who leave an ever-lasting impression on fans. The Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is certainly someone who falls in that category.

During his playing days, O'Neal made a name for himself for being arguably the most dominant player of all time. In addition to that, he spent his prime with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three NBA Championships and a plethora of other accolades. So much so that he is considered as one of the GOATs of the iconic NBA franchise.

Evidently, Shaq is immensely popular among fans and a favorite player for many. But it turns out that Shaquille O'Neal's own children do not consider him as their favorite player.

Shaquille O'Neal's Kids Do Have Their Father As Their Favorite NBA Player

Since retiring from the NBA, Shaq has stayed in touch with the league as an analyst and several times by making an appearance on podcasts. During these appearances, O'Neal has a tendency to share several aspects of his life, including stories about his six children.

On that note, O'Neal once talked about how not even one of his six kids considers him as their favorite NBA player. Instead, they picked the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James as their favorite players. The interviewer also asked if they are aware of the fact that their father is the 'Shaquille O'Neal.'

"No, they do not care. That's nice... That's nice. Like I ask them, who's your favorite player? Kobe. Who's your favorite player? LeBron."

While Shaq was narrating a hilarious story about how his own children do not think of him as their favorite NBA player, he looked a tad bit jealous of that fact. Maybe their opinion will change in the future, but there's no guarantee that will happen.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Is Not The Favorite Player For Even One Of His 6 Kids: "They Don't Care..."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Wants LeBron James And Anthony Davis To 'Feel Ashamed' After Bringing Out One Michael Jordan Stat

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Need To Make A Trade To Maximize Anthony Davis' MVP Performances, Says NBA Insider
NBA Trade Rumors

Lakers Need To Make A Trade To Maximize Anthony Davis' MVP Performances, Says NBA Insider

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Broke NBA On TNT Glass While Recreating Stephen Curry's Full-Court Trick Shots
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Broke NBA On TNT Glass While Recreating Stephen Curry's Full-Court Trick Shots

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston
NBA Media

"Lil Baby And James Harden In The Club Together With A Mountain Of Money" Sixers Star Visited A Strip Club While He Was In Houston

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Not Together Anymore After Coach's Affair With Celtics Female Staffer
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are Not Together Anymore After Coach's Affair With Celtics Female Staffer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gets Real On His Return To Cleveland: “The Memories That I Have Here Will Never Be Forgotten."
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Real On His Return To Cleveland: “The Memories That I Have Here Will Never Be Forgotten."

By Gautam Varier
Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him
NBA Media

Nike Have Slashed Prices Significantly For Kyrie Irving's Shoes After Ending Their Partnership With Him

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals What Aspect Of Anthony Davis' Game They Miss The Most When He's Out

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James and Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Doesn't Believe In The Lakers: "If The Playoffs Started Today, They Wouldn’t Even Be In The Play-In Game...”

By Nico Martinez
Charles Barkley
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Goes Viral After Hilariously Mispronouncing Name Of Leading MVP Candidate

By Nico Martinez
Donovan Mitchell Tells LeBron James And The Lakers To 'Go The F**k Home' After Nailing Dagger Three
NBA Media

Donovan Mitchell Tells LeBron James And The Lakers To 'Go The F**k Home' After Nailing Dagger Three

By Gautam Varier
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Left Lakers Game After Trying To Play Through Illness That Caused 101-Degree Fever

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After They Lost To Cavaliers Without Anthony Davis: "Without AD, We Are Doomed"

By Gautam Varier
Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree
NBA Media

Video: Kenny Smith Savagely Throws Shaquille O'Neal Into Huge Christmas Tree

By Nico Martinez
Kyle Kuzma Says He Was A Shell Of Himself When He Played For The Lakers
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says He Was A Shell Of Himself When He Played For The Lakers

By Gautam Varier