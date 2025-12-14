Tyrese Maxey’s Illness Could Be More Concerning Than Expected, Per Nick Nurse’s Update

The 76ers may have more reasons to be concerns about Tyrese Maxey's health as the star misses his second consecutive game due to illness.

Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey missed his second consecutive NBA game with an illness on Sunday night. While the guard has missed considerable time in the past due to injury, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse expressed genuine concern regarding his condition while speaking with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey before the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

“We’re super concerned,” said Nurse. “We’re concerned because he’s sick and he wasn’t well enough to get on the floor here for a couple of games. After Friday’s game, we thought he’d be on the plane to come with us, but he didn’t make it.”

“I talked to him last night, and he said he’d see me at practice on Tuesday,” Nurse added. “I said, ‘I’m not sure we’re practicing on Tuesday, but I’ll be there. Me and you, man. I’ll see you there.'”

Tyrese Maxey was sidelined for the game against the Indiana Pacers at home on Friday night. Although the 76ers had some time off before heading into the game against the Hawks on the road, Maxey didn’t recover. Regardless, Nurse remains optimistic about his star’s health moving forward.

“It is concerning, but again, he’s improving. Hopefully, it’ll get him to where he’s good enough to get back in action.”

 

The 76ers Look Competitive Even Without Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has gradually emerged as the new face of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise over the last few years. Due to his scoring prowess and reliability, it is understandable why this shift has occurred.

While Maxey remains a crucial member of the team’s core, Philadelphia has shown tremendous resilience in his absence. Following an impressive 115-105 win over the Indiana Pacers, featuring a 39-point masterclass by Joel Embiid, the 76ers appear to be holding their own against the Hawks tonight.

At the end of the third quarter, the 76ers have managed to stay within striking distance with a 91-94 scoreline. With the likes of VJ Edgecombe (24 points, 8-of-17 FG), Paul George (21 points, 7-of-13 FG), and Embiid (17 points, 11 rebounds) stepping up in Maxey’s absence, the 76ers have looked competitive.

Regardless, it is evident that Philadelphia is missing Tyrese Maxey’s scoring punch. Considering this season’s averages of 31.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on 46.7% shooting from the field and 39.2% from three-point range, his impact on the team’s performance is telling.

The 76ers are currently placed fourth in the East with a 14-10 record, a significantly improved showing compared to last season. If they win tonight’s game, the 76ers could find themselves tied for third. However, should they lose to the Hawks, Philadelphia may find itself falling to sixth place.

On a positive note, the 76ers will enjoy a five-day break following tonight’s game. With optimism regarding Tyrese Maxey’s recovery, Philadelphia will hope to see its star back in the rotation for its upcoming matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday, Nov. 19.

