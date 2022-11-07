Skip to main content

Myles O'Neal Pranked His Dad Shaquille O'Neal With Cheetos On A Private Airplane

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in the league. In fact, he is regarded by many as the most dominant player to ever step foot in the NBA. But since retiring from the NBA, he has shown a different side to the fans.

Shaq's an analyst for 'Inside The NBA Show' on TNT. Fans love seeing O'Neal's hilarious side while providing great takes about the league. Apart from that, Shaq is also an avid user of social media. He typically shares a plethora of hilarious moments on his accounts.

Be it just messing around with his colleagues or simply sharing prank videos with his family. His son Myles O'Neal previously shared a hilarious video of how he doesn't have any shoes.

Shaquille O'Neal Gets Pranked

As we mentioned earlier, Shaq and his sons share an amazing bond. So much so that they are comfortable enough to do hilarious pranks with each other. The former NBA superstar recently shared a clip on his Instagram account while getting pranked by Myles O'Neal on a private airplane.

In the video, we can see Shaq peacefully sleeping. That's when his son decided to pick up the packet of Cheetos and get creative with it. Myles carefully stuffed Shaq's mouth with Cheetos, but that wasn't enough. He then proceeded to place that snack inside Shaq's nose as well.

Despite that, the Los Angeles Lakers legend didn't wake up from his sleep until a passenger on the airplane interrupted. Thankfully, even after waking up, Shaq didn't get frustrated.

Shaq seems to be on a roll when it comes to sharing hysterical clips of himself. Prior to getting pranked by his son, O'Neal also shared a short clip of himself tripping in a movie theater.

It's certainly funny to see a guy of Shaq's size trip and fall. Looking at these videos, it feels like the NBA Hall of Fame is trying to create a compilation for Shaqtin' a Fool with all the clips featuring himself.

