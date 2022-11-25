Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan

Amid several controversies around the NBA, Larsa Pippen dating Marcus Jordan has become a big one now. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and Michael Jordan's son have found love and they're living a happy relationship, but raising a lot of eyebrows in the process. 

In the past couple of weeks, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted having dinner in New York and then hugging and kissing on the beach, sparking a lot of rumors about them being an item. Marcus was even spotted cheating on Larsa, but that doesn't seem to be a problem for the woman. 

Moreover, they were seen at a Los Angeles Chargers game where a fan heckled Larsa and called her out for dating the son of somebody who played with his ex-husband and now is beefing with him. 

Just like many fans, Shaquille O'Neal has criticized this relationship for the same reasons. The Big Diesel isn't shy to share his opinion about anything and this matter wasn't the exception. During a recent edition of his The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal criticized this relationship, saying that it looks bad (49:49 mark).

"It just looks bad because, it just looks bad. I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad."

Shaq talked about Larsa's recent remarks, where she claimed that she didn't know Marcus before, and was asked if he had any idea of a conversation between Michael Jordan and his son Marcus, as well as Scottie Pippen and Larsa. 

"Mike to his son, no. Larsa to Scottie, yes. It wasn't a friendly one... I know exactly what Scottie said."

This relationship was a shock for everybody in the NBA world, so we only have to imagine how unbelievable it was for Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. It was reported that Larsa and Marcus didn't want to announce they were together because of the current rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but now there isn't much they can hide. 

