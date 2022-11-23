Skip to main content

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been making headlines in recent weeks after being spotted having fun together on the beach, looking very comfortable in each other's company. 

This couple was seen having dinner in New York, hugging and kissing, then doing the same on the beach, pretty much confirming they were a thing. Following that news, it was reported that Marcus had cheated on Larsa with a Florida-based Instagram model, which came as a shock to everybody. 

It seems like they are happy regardless of what the media reports, and even though some fans have been heckling them for the age gap, the couple is going strong. After going silent for a while, now Larsa has decided to speak up on this and had some interesting stuff to say. 

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife opened up on this in an Instagram post, clarifying that she only met Marcus three years ago because she and Scottie never were that close to Michael Jordan and his ex-wife when they were younger. 

“I just met him 3 years ago," Larsa wrote on Instagram. “I never knew him or his family. I was 21 years old and in college when Scottie played one year w/ MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.” 

This also comes after Jalen Rose called out Larsa for dating Marcus, saying she should see him as a nephew instead of a potential partner, but now we know how things developed here and what happened behind the scenes between Larsa and Marcus. 

It was also reported that they didn't want to confirm their relationship because of the current rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but now none of that matters, apparently. These two are living a happy life now and as long as they are enjoying themselves, there's nothing people should say about it. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva