Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been making headlines in recent weeks after being spotted having fun together on the beach, looking very comfortable in each other's company.

This couple was seen having dinner in New York, hugging and kissing, then doing the same on the beach, pretty much confirming they were a thing. Following that news, it was reported that Marcus had cheated on Larsa with a Florida-based Instagram model, which came as a shock to everybody.

It seems like they are happy regardless of what the media reports, and even though some fans have been heckling them for the age gap, the couple is going strong. After going silent for a while, now Larsa has decided to speak up on this and had some interesting stuff to say.

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife opened up on this in an Instagram post, clarifying that she only met Marcus three years ago because she and Scottie never were that close to Michael Jordan and his ex-wife when they were younger.

“I just met him 3 years ago," Larsa wrote on Instagram. “I never knew him or his family. I was 21 years old and in college when Scottie played one year w/ MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

This also comes after Jalen Rose called out Larsa for dating Marcus, saying she should see him as a nephew instead of a potential partner, but now we know how things developed here and what happened behind the scenes between Larsa and Marcus.

It was also reported that they didn't want to confirm their relationship because of the current rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, but now none of that matters, apparently. These two are living a happy life now and as long as they are enjoying themselves, there's nothing people should say about it.

