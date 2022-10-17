Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

If the NBA ever decides to give awards for being the most controversial player, then Draymond Green will have more of those than the number of rings that he has won in his career.

Green has always been known for his extremely outspoken personality. Someone like him is perfect for becoming a leader of a team, and he has done just that throughout his career with the Warriors. But, there are times when Green has crossed the line.

The most recent example of it was his fight with Jordan Poole. Green punched Poole in the face after a few words were exchanged between the players during a practice session. Since the incident happened, Green has lost a lot of respect from fans and the media.

On the other hand, Poole has finally gotten his much-anticipated contract extension which is worth $140 million over four years.

Shaquille O'Neal Gets Honest About Draymond Green's Public Apology To Jordan Poole

After retiring from the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has become one of the best analysts. The 50-year-old recently called out fans who were messing with Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole in the latest episode of 'The Big Podcast.'

In the same podcast, O'Neal also praised Green for publicly apologizing to Poole for his behavior. Shaq claims Green was a man about it because he talked to the traditional media despite being the face of the new media.

(Starts at 17:50)

"But guess what? He was a man about it because he talked to the traditional media. But guess what? Nobody really cares, they just act like they care. He punched in the face, it happens every day."

Basketball is one of the most competitive sports out there. Keeping that in mind, altercations between teammates are not a shocking thing.

However, if the fight between Green and Poole had been contained inside the four walls of the franchise, it wouldn't have become a huge matter. The fact that the video of the altercation was leaked online is what blew things out of control.