Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most successful people in the world. The Big Diesel has made much money in his life, primarily from his career in the NBA. Shaq earned over $290 million in contracts during his time in the league and has only grown his wealth after retiring. He has explained that he is involved in hundreds of various businesses and owns many of them. So it's safe to describe Superman as a man of means. 

Shaq has many children, and the one known most to fans of the NBA is Shareef O'Neal. Shareef has been trying to make it to the league for a few years and is currently playing in the G League. He was given a shot by the Los Angeles Lakers over the offseason but could not contribute heavily enough to secure a roster spot. And while he faced disappointment on that front, being O'Neal's son does come with some perks. 

Shaquille O'Neal Bought His Son Shareef A Rolex At An Auction While Trying To Raise The Prices

A clip on Instagram showed Shaquille O'Neal at an auction with his son Shareef, and it led to the Big Diesel generously sorting his son out with some bling.

At an auction event for some sort of charity, Shareef was attending with his father Shaquille. And in the process of O'Neal trying to make the event great, he ended up getting a Rolex for Shareef. The whole situation was hilariously narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. 

Shaquille O’Neal: “You wanna go for 21? Put your hand up.”

Shareef O’Neal: “Yeah.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “Don’t be shy, son. Your daddy can afford it. Raise that hand high.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “I got your back. Put your hand up… I tried to raise the auction prices and ended up buying him a damn Rolex.”

Shareef O’Neal: “I can actually have it? Thank you.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “Hey Shaq, you better hope your other kids don’t see this. I can hear them right now. ‘But why did Shareef get a $21,000 Rolex and I don’t?’ Hey, totally unrelated, but if I raise my hand, can I get a Porsche?”

Shaquille O'Neal has always had a very grounded perspective when it comes to money and his children, something he has spoken about in the past. But he is equally generous and it's lovely to see the graciousness with which Shareef accepted the gift as well. Hopefully, the young man can make it to the NBA, but if not, at least he has a Rolex for now. 

