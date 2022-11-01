Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How An Angry Woman Smacked $2,000 Out Of His Hand And It Led To Him Turning Down A $40 Million Deal With Reebok

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal might be one of the very few humans in the history of the world that has excelled at nearly everything he has done. Shaq was one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and he leveraged that into gaining a lot of wealth, which he has only grown since retiring. In addition to his burgeoning business empire, O'Neal is also a media personality as well as a DJ, while also holding a Ph.D.

One would think that this much success would make Shaq insufferable, but for the most part, he remains beloved by all. And a large part of this is thanks to his upbringing, O'Neal has spoken time and again about the perspectives his father showed him when he was younger. So it's no surprise that even though he is an astute businessman, he has turned down huge money in the past to do the right thing.

Shaquille O'Neal Didn't Sign A $40 Million Shoe Deal With Reebok Thanks To An Upset Mother's Anger

Basketball superstars are known for their shoes, the ones they produce are what every child wants to get a pair of. The deals the biggest names sign for companies to produce their signature shoes are massive, and a big part of how hoopers make major money. Shaq was no different in that regard, but when he was about to sign with Reebok, a mom's anger led him to change his mind, a story he shared on the Full Send Podcast.

“I had a Reebok deal, 40 (million) for five (years),” Shaq said on the Full Send Podcast. “And I’m leaving the arena one day and this lady she’s ripping me like, ‘You mutherf—ers charging these babies all this money for the shoes!'”



“I thought about it. I was like, ‘You know what, she’s right.’ So that day, I cut ties with Reebok,” Shaq said. “… I told them I said, ‘Keep the money. This ain’t right. Don’t want to make it no fight. I’ll still wear the shoes and I’ll wear it during the season, but I’ll be looking to do my own thing.'”

O'Neal went on to sign a deal with Walmart and while his shoes are far from the most coveted, at least nearly every kid can afford to get them. Ultimately, some things are more important than money, and the fact that O'Neal can recognize that is what makes him one of the best.