Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

There are currently 30 franchises in the NBA, and the goal of each of them is to win a plethora of championships. But it is easier said than done, right? Well, not for the Los Angeles Lakers. The iconic NBA organization is tied with the Boston Celtics for winning the most NBA titles in the history of the league.

Evidently, it wouldn't have been possible without some all-time great players who donned the jersey of the Los Angeles Lakers. Keeping that in mind, we recently wrote an article on the Lakers' all-time GOAT pyramid featuring five tiers of the greatest players who have ever played for the Purple and Gold.

Shaquille O'Neal Shares Fadeaway World's Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

Shaquille O'Neal is unarguably one of the most dominant players to ever step foot on the hardwood. While Shaq had several great years in the league, his most dominant came when he wore the jersey of the Lakers.

Speaking of O'Neal sharing our Lakers' all-time GOAT pyramid picture, the Instagram post has already gathered a lot of attention from the NBA community. As of writing this article, the post already has more than 110K likes and 3.1K comments.

In addition to sharing the picture, O'Neal also asked for the thoughts of others about the same. Well, here's how fans reacted to the viral picture posted by Shaquille O'Neal on his Instagram.

johnsummit: Shaq tier 1, everyone else on the bottom. anthony_scrima: People saying bron in tier 1 or 2, this is a greatest LAKER list. Not player. Lebron has had one good year with the lakers and 3 terrible ones. louiehermosillo: Kareem should be in tier 1…. slurveeeej: kareem, shaq, Kobe, magic, west all tier 1. g0.rich.g0: Pau should be higher. Lebron is one of the GOATs but he aint that high up in the Laker list.

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and for many, he is the best ever. But James is yet to establish himself as one of the GOATs for the Lakers franchise. If he can lead the team to another NBA Championship, he will climb up the ranks.

