Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cars, Can You Afford Them"

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in the league. He had a long and fruitful career in the NBA while winning four NBA Championships. Since Shaq was a talented superstar, he earned a lot of money both in salaries and endorsements.

Fortunately, instead of blowing through his earnings, he made a lot of great investments and multiplied his net worth several times. But even then, O'Neal has made some questionable spending in his life. For example, he once spent a million dollars in just 30 minutes.

Another time, Shaq spent $70K in Walmart in one night simply to prove that he wasn't broke. O'Neal truly has some of the most epic money-spending stories.

Shaquille O'Neal Brought 3 Rolls-Royces In A Blink Of An Eye

The Los Angeles Lakers legend really hates when someone implies that he is broke. Because recently the Diesel shared another legendary story where he purchased 3 Rolls-Royce because the salesperson questioned whether he could afford those cars or not.

"I don't wanna spend $400,000 for a car. So I'm like, 'Hey man how much is this? Nah. How much is this one?' So finally the old guy says, 'Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?' Now I'm pissed. I said, 'What the f**k you just said to me?' So I buy three. That one, that one, and that one, and I want them dropped off. Move the seat back. So I got 3 Rolls-Royces that I never drive. So there goes another million."

Even though Shaq apparently spent $1.3 million to purchase the cars, he revealed that he has actually never driven them. It just goes to prove that while Shaq may have made a lot of money and some great investments to increase his net worth, there are times when he lets his ego win and makes a few rash decisions.