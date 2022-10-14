Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cars, Can You Afford Them"

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royce After Sales Person Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

During his playing days, Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players in the league. He had a long and fruitful career in the NBA while winning four NBA Championships. Since Shaq was a talented superstar, he earned a lot of money both in salaries and endorsements.

Fortunately, instead of blowing through his earnings, he made a lot of great investments and multiplied his net worth several times. But even then, O'Neal has made some questionable spending in his life. For example, he once spent a million dollars in just 30 minutes.

Another time, Shaq spent $70K in Walmart in one night simply to prove that he wasn't broke. O'Neal truly has some of the most epic money-spending stories.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend really hates when someone implies that he is broke. Because recently the Diesel shared another legendary story where he purchased 3 Rolls-Royce because the salesperson questioned whether he could afford those cars or not.

"I don't wanna spend $400,000 for a car. So I'm like, 'Hey man how much is this? Nah. How much is this one?' So finally the old guy says, 'Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?' Now I'm pissed. I said, 'What the f**k you just said to me?' So I buy three. That one, that one, and that one, and I want them dropped off. Move the seat back. So I got 3 Rolls-Royces that I never drive. So there goes another million."

Even though Shaq apparently spent $1.3 million to purchase the cars, he revealed that he has actually never driven them. It just goes to prove that while Shaq may have made a lot of money and some great investments to increase his net worth, there are times when he lets his ego win and makes a few rash decisions.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royce After Sales Person Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Addresses The Clips Of Not Being With The Team Against Minnesota Timberwolves: “Love Nothing More Than A Bounce Back Season.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Addresses The Clips Of Not Being With The Team Against Minnesota Timberwolves: “Love Nothing More Than A Bounce Back Season.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Reveals He Could Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Two More Seasons
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals He Could Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Two More Seasons

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James 'Made $50 Million That Night In 2002' Because Of The Competition Between Nike, Rebook, And Adidas
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James 'Made $50 Million That Night In 2002' Because Of The Competition Between Nike, Rebook, And Adidas

By Aditya Mohapatra
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times
NBA

Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond hawks
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Could Make A Surprising Trade With Atlanta Hawks: Draymond Green For John Collins, Jalen Johnson, And A First-Round Pick

By Lee Tran
Julius Randle’s Son Breaks Down In Tears After Knicks Lose Preseason Game
NBA Media

Julius Randle’s Son Breaks Down In Tears After Knicks Lose Preseason Game

By Aditya Mohapatra