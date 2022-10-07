Stephen A. Smith's Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”

Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Responds To “Does He Eat A**” And “Has He Gotten His A** Eaten Before”

Stephen A. Smith's name has transcended the world of sports. More than a sports analyst, he has become an entertainer, and many people have used that in their favor, having Smith as a guest on their shows, trying to know more about the person and not the character we often see on ESPN. 

Smith is a very chill man that won't hesitate to keep things real with people, even if that means losing relationships within the NBA, as he did with Allen Iverson many years ago and more recently with Kyrie Irving, one of the players who has gotten the more criticism from Stephen A. 

But not only the players he covers are interesting to the public, the analyst has become an interesting figure thanks to his outspoken personality when discussing sports. There are not many details of Smith's private life out there, which makes fans get more interested in what's going on in the man's life. 

He recently appeared on Jake Paul's show, 'BS w/ Jake Paul', where he discussed a variety of topics. He even debated Paul and his list of the 10 greatest boxers of all time. At the end of the interview, things got more interesting, as Julia Rose decided to make spicy questions to Stephen A. The girl started off in a strong fashion, asking Smith if he ever 'ate a**' (1:03:15).

"This is probably the most important question of the entire night, the entire interview," Rose said. "And I need you-- No bulls**t, Stephen A. No bulls**t."

"I don't bulls**t," Stephen A. repeatedly said. 

Then, things went dark, but the analyst managed things just fine. 

"Do you, Stephen A., eat a**?" she said with a straight face. 

"No," Smith replied. "No, I don't have to. That's God's honest answer. Never."

Rose wasn't going to give up and asked a similar question, and Stephen A.'s response was just epic. 

"Have you gotten your a** eaten?" She asked. 

"... That's private," Stephen A. said while the people in the studio laughed and clapped. "I have nothing else to say."

Then, Paul messed up with Smith a little bit, even trying to explain the new meaning of his name. 

"Let's go! Stephen A. has had his a** eaten! That's what the 'A' stands for: Stephen A. Smith."

Smith explained that those questions were answered based on experiences he had a long time before, trying to cool things off. Still, he said what he said and people reacted as they reacted, so there's nothing they can say to change this interaction. 

Smith continues to do his thing on ESPN, giving bold and hot takes in his iconic style, entertaining fans and haters. He's one of the best at his job, and the attention he gets everywhere he goes is the perfect example of that. 

