Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

Stephen A. Smith

Love him or hate him, there is no arguing that Stephen A. Smith has found a lot of success in the NBA media world. As the premier broadcaster for ESPN, and one of the faces of NBA media culture, Stephen A. is also one of the highest earners in the industry with a whopping $8 million salary.

But according to the iconic sports broadcaster, he's actually underpaid by the network. Speaking on ESPN's First Take, he explained why.

Stephen A. Smith Points To Racial Reasons For Being Underpaid By ESPN

According to Smith, his identity as a Black man has something to do with his salary, and he had no problem elaborating on his position to his audience on the air.

(via Fox News)

"We are still Black in this country. We don’t trust this country in terms of meritocracy always. We know the bottom line is that just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to White counterparts," Smith said. "And so when you look at it from that perspective, and of course people look at me, I’m not talking about me even though, I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television what they get paid, but that’s a subject for another day. I ain’t apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid. Having said all of that, it ain’t about me." 

To a certain extent, Stephen. A. is right. ESPN is worth over $50 billion, and Stephen A. brings in thousands of viewers every time he's on the air. He probably is worth more than $8 million to them.

Still, it's quite a stretch to call yourself underpaid when you're literally making more than most others in your field. But Stephen A. has always had big ambitions, and it's no secret that he carries a lot of confidence in himself.

He would even consider a run for President if the situation arose.

“I said ‘If the American people wanted me to run for the presidency of the United States of America, I would strongly consider it’ And damnit I mean it!” Smith said. “Listen, it ain’t that big of a standard, I mean let’s call it what it is. I think I got a shot!”

Mr. Smith is unlikely to become the leader of the free world, but it's clear that he's not satisfied with his current situation. He wants to earn more, do more, and grow his empire bigger than it's ever been before.

Regarding a possible pay raise, we'll just have to wait and see what ESPN decides to do at the end of his current contract. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Shocking Reason Why He's 'Underpaid' By ESPN

By Nico Martinez
Bojan Bogdanovic Detroit Pistons
NBA Media

Pistons News: Bojan Bogdanovic Has Reportedly Agreed To A 2 Year, $39.1 Million Extension

By Nico Martinez
The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season
NBA Media

The Lakers And Clippers Have The Worst NBA Offensive Ratings In The NBA This Season

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Sends An Emotional Message To His Mom Amid Controversies

By Nico Martinez
When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000
NBA Media

When Michael Jordan Made The Chicago Bulls Lose $100,000

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter
NBA Media

LeBron James Urges Elon Musk To Address Increase Of N-Word Use On Twitter

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench vs. Timberwolves Tonight
NBA Media

Derek Fisher Shares His Thoughts On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench For The Lakers

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had Heated Exchange With Reporter Asking About His 'Promotion' Of An Anti-Semitic Movie

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season
NBA Media

NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."

By Nico Martinez
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
NBA Media

Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

By Orlando Silva
Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Brooklyn Nets Employee Says Team Needs To 'Re-Evaluate' If It's Worthy Keeping Kyrie Irving

By Orlando Silva
Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."
NBA Media

Steve Nash Reacts To Nets' Loss To Pacers: "It Was A Disaster."

By Aaron Abhishek
Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Mocks Victor Wembanyama's Second Name: "Now We Talk About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek