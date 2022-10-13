Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."

Skip to main content

The Golden State Warriors' early season has already had some drama due to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. The situation involved Green punching Poole in the face, and it is clear that the action was unacceptable.

There is no doubt that the video of the incident was damning for Draymond Green. Though the video was of lower quality, we could see that Jordan Poole ended up crumpling after Draymond Green's blow. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith recently provided more info about the punch itself, claiming that Draymond Green's blow ended up knocking out Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green virtually knocked this dude out. When he lunged into him, and caught him with a flush right. He fell into him, as well. And that held Jordan Poole up. I was told the brother was knocked out. That's how vicious the blow was.

Even though Jordan Poole may have been knocked out, it seems as though he is currently doing fine. In fact, coach Steve Kerr even claimed that Poole is fine with playing alongside Draymond Green, and is ready to move forward from the incident.

“My observation of Jordan is that he’s an incredibly mature young guy," Kerr said. "I think we’ve seen that on the basketball side, with his work ethic and his ability to work through his rough rookie season, and go to the G-League bubble and do everything to get where he is now. It takes a lot more than just talent,” Kerr said of Poole. “This is a pretty special young guy. It was already reported after the incident he worked out for another hour on his shot. Came out whatever it was, a couple nights later, and scored 15 straight points at one point. He’s cool. Not much fazes him. I think that’s part of why we’re going the way we’re going, because we know that he’s fine, we know that he’s willing to move forward—he’s willing to basically get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work.”

Draymond Green clearly did something wrong, but right now, it's time for the Golden State Warriors to try and re-integrate him back into the lineup. There's no doubt that they are a much better team when the forward is present, though obviously, his basketball ability doesn't excuse what he did.

The Golden State Warriors Have The Talent To Win The Title

The Golden State Warriors were the championship winners in 2022, and it is quite possible that they'll end up winning it all again in 2023. They have a solid team, which is proficient on both ends of the floor, as well as one of the league's top superstars, Stephen Curry.

Hopefully, the team can put this incident behind them and unite with the goal of pursuing a championship. It will be tough at first, but by playoff time, it is quite likely that the Warriors will be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

