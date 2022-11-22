Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Explains Why Game 4 Against The Celtics Is His Favorite Game Ever

Stephen Curry Explains He Played His Favorite NBA Game Ever In 2022

Stephen Curry is easily one of the greatest players of his generation, but he made a push toward being called greater than some all-time legends after the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry was the lead star of the Warriors as the team won their 4th title in 8 years with Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In this long history of winning for the Warriors, Curry has played some amazing games. JJ Redick asked Steph about his favorite game and Curry responded with the 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

"We lose Game 3 in that environment and were like 'Holy sh*t. This is gonna be a dogfight.' We knew that going in, but this was a different element of emotional response that we hadn't really seen before. So, Game 4. You know how big the game is. You lose that game. We're already 84% underdogs on ESPN, so, now go down 3-1 and we might as well just not even play after that. But then you get in the first quarter and we're already down like 12-4. We slowly gain some momentum and I hit that one shot and started yelling at the crowd. I was like, 'this could be a different motherfu***ng game.'  I said that. My mama got mad at me for my wod chocie but I was unleashing a different level, like I'm here. We're here."

"It just led to a different kind of response from us. For me, I wanted to lead that even though we were still down in the first quarter. I'm like, 'I don't really know what I'm talking about  but let's go,' and it kind of manifested a three-game run that was for the books. And Game 4 is definitely the favorite game of my career because of the stakes that were a part of it. We lose that game, who knows if we ever have a chance to win a championship again."

Game 4 was a closely-fought battle and Curry's 43 points led the Warriors to a clutch win that changed the momentum of the series. A loss would have put the Warriors down 3-1. Instead, the 107-97 win helped them even the series out at 2-2 and not drop another game to Boston for the remainder of the series to win 4-2. 

The Importance Of The 2022 Championship

The 2022 NBA Finals was basically the culmination of an arc with Stephen Curry that would have haunted him post-retirement regarding his needing favorable circumstances to win titles. In 2015, his opponents were hurt. In 2017 and 2018, he had Kevin Durant by his side. What are they gonna say about 2022 when Curry left it all on the court and proved his dominance?

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in the Finals.

The Warriors are struggling this season, so the 2022 title might have been their last big win together. Game 4 ensured the series momentum swung towards Golden State, and it led to another ring on the fingers of this legendary squad.

