Stephen Curry Seems Happy Even After Getting A Technical Foul For Celebrating The Warriors' Victory

The Golden State Warriors' start to the season was anything but positive. Despite winning the NBA Championship last season, the Dubs were all over the place during the first few games of the season. So much so that at one point, the team had a 0-8 record on the road.

Fortunately, Stephen Curry and co. have been playing incredibly well over the last few games. It was evident from the Warriors' dominant win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although it was a great win, there were very questionable decisions made by the referees during the final quarter of the game.

In the above-attached clip, Draymond Green was called for a technical foul by the refs for apparently celebrating too much after the Dubs scored a bucket.

Stephen Curry's Epic Way To Take Revenge For Draymond Green

Steph Curry is usually regarded as one of the best teammates in the league. He proved that once again after he stood up for Green by getting an intentional technical foul on the next possession.

As expected, Curry was given a technical foul by the refs. But it doesn't seem to bother the 4x NBA champion. If anything, he is ready to accept a fine from the NBA for his behavior and ultimately labeled this game as a good win for the team.

I’ll take the fine! Good win Dubs!

That's one bold way to show leadership skills. Anyway, apart from this incident, the rest of the game was simply a treat to the eyes of the Warriors fans. As Klay Thompson said, it was simply a beautiful win by the Dubs.

But the job is far from over for the Golden State Warriors. The team currently has a record of 11-10 and holds the 9th seed in the Western Conference. They are currently on a 3-game winning streak and will need to continue playing at this level to have a chance at defending their NBA title.

