Skip to main content

Stephen Curry Speaks Up On Klay Thompson's Massive Shooting Slump

Klay Thompson

We are roughly a month into the NBA season now, and the Golden State Warriors are still without a win on the road. At 6-9 on the season, it has been a rough start for the defending champs, to say the least.

In the middle of it all is sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who is still working his way back into form after returning from several season-ending injuries. While Klay has shown some flashes of his old self, he has mostly been bad all season long and it has been identified as one of the team's biggest issues right now.

Last night, in a blowout against Phoenix, Thompson shot just 35% from the field to match a whopping five turnovers. Amid rising angst in Golden State, Thompson has now become the target of blame for Warriors fans.

Steph Curry Comes To His Teammate's Defense Amid Early Season Struggles

If you ask Stephen Curry, he'll tell you that he hasn't lost faith in Klay one bit. Speaking to reporters after the loss on Wednesday, the veteran guard got real on the disappointing start for his backcourt partner.

“Just let the game come to you, have a little bit of patience and trust in how we play as a team in creating good shots. [Klay’s] presence out there changes the game just with his two feet on the floor ’cause he requires a lot of attention no matter what the numbers look like so it’s gonna come. Just trust,” Curry said. “It’s a tough balance of trusting him to do exactly what he is capable of doing, you know, being himself. Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set and the work that he puts in. He’s had slow starts before this season but the biggest thing [is] … ‘You got to let the game come to you."

For the season, Klay is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on an abysmal 35% shooting. Those numbers are well below his career average, and even lower than his stats last year, when he played just 32 games for the Warriors in his first year back from injury.

Slumps are nothing new for Thompson and the Warriors. They have been here before, and they have worked through it. But can they do it again? With so many variables to consider, it's impossible to say for certain, but Klay needs to start playing better if the Dubs really want to turn this around.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Speaks Up On Klay Thompson's Massive Shooting Slump

By Nico Martinez
Jae Crowder
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Were Close To Three-Team Jae Crowder Trade Before Warriors Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King
NBA Media

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

By Titan Frey
NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

By Aaron Abhishek
Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench
NBA Media

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History
NBA

The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Nearing Completion On The Process For His Return, Could Join The Nets On Sunday

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Says Celtics Would Have Drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had They Not Traded For Kyrie Irving

By Nico Martinez