Stephen Curry Speaks Up On Klay Thompson's Massive Shooting Slump

We are roughly a month into the NBA season now, and the Golden State Warriors are still without a win on the road. At 6-9 on the season, it has been a rough start for the defending champs, to say the least.

In the middle of it all is sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who is still working his way back into form after returning from several season-ending injuries. While Klay has shown some flashes of his old self, he has mostly been bad all season long and it has been identified as one of the team's biggest issues right now.

Last night, in a blowout against Phoenix, Thompson shot just 35% from the field to match a whopping five turnovers. Amid rising angst in Golden State, Thompson has now become the target of blame for Warriors fans.

Steph Curry Comes To His Teammate's Defense Amid Early Season Struggles

If you ask Stephen Curry, he'll tell you that he hasn't lost faith in Klay one bit. Speaking to reporters after the loss on Wednesday, the veteran guard got real on the disappointing start for his backcourt partner.

“Just let the game come to you, have a little bit of patience and trust in how we play as a team in creating good shots. [Klay’s] presence out there changes the game just with his two feet on the floor ’cause he requires a lot of attention no matter what the numbers look like so it’s gonna come. Just trust,” Curry said. “It’s a tough balance of trusting him to do exactly what he is capable of doing, you know, being himself. Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set and the work that he puts in. He’s had slow starts before this season but the biggest thing [is] … ‘You got to let the game come to you."

For the season, Klay is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on an abysmal 35% shooting. Those numbers are well below his career average, and even lower than his stats last year, when he played just 32 games for the Warriors in his first year back from injury.

Slumps are nothing new for Thompson and the Warriors. They have been here before, and they have worked through it. But can they do it again? With so many variables to consider, it's impossible to say for certain, but Klay needs to start playing better if the Dubs really want to turn this around.

