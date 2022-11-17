Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson has been going through a slump in the ongoing 2022-23 season, and safe to say, it's played its part in the Golden State Warriors' inconsistent run so far.

In what comes as a rather surprising stat, the guard has more shots attempted to his name rather than the total points he's made.

In the 12 games played so far, Thompson has attempted 185 field goals but has made only 65 of them. The same applied to his three-pointers where he made just 38 of the 115 he attempted. More alarming are the numbers that show his poor form this season.

At the time of writing, Thompson averages 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the current season.

Steve Kerr Wants Klay Thompson To "Just Relax And Go Play"

While the numbers and the poor shooting may have seen Thompson garner ample flak on social media, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn't too perturbed about his matchwinner.

Kerr urged the 32-year-old to just relax and free himself up, rather than get worried about sinking every attempt.

Kerr on Klay: “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot.” Kerr added Klay’s in a good place physically. “He just needs to just relax and go play.”

The Warriors are now 6-9 and placed 12th in the West after their latest loss to the Phoenix Suns. The 130-119 defeat came on the back of another masterclass from Stephen Curry who has been having a solid season, but his 50-point explosion wasn't enough for the side to mount a comeback.

While it's too early to count Golden State out, the defending champions have looked a pale shadow of themselves after last year's scintillating run. However, with the side filled with bonafide superstars, and a good 60+ games left in the regular season, there is time for Thompson and the young guns to get their campaign back on track.

The Warriors play the New York Knicks at home next, followed by an away clash against the Houston Rockets.

