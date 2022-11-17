Skip to main content

Warriors Fans Are Panicking After Loss To The Suns: "The Front Office Needs To Do Something"

The Phoenix Suns have picked up another win over the Golden State Warriors on the season after a great performance at home to doom the Warriors to a 6-9 start on the season. The Suns showed the Warriors how an elite team dispatches inferior opposition, as the Warriors looked extremely inferior all night in a 119-130 loss. 

Outside a sensational 50-point night from Stephen Curry, the Warriors looked horrible from start to finish. The starters were inconsistent and prone to missing shots while the bench might have put in one of their worst performances of the season, being unable to score or defend.

This loss has exposed the holes in the Warriors who are not looking like the championship favorites they were heading into the season. Fans are also panicking after losing to a team they were supposed to compete with come playoff time.

These performances are getting worse as the season wears on. While Steph Curry alone can save them from such nights sometimes, the greater the load on him, the less likelihood of success for the Warriors. The dynasty really might be over, as Steve Kerr discussed prior to the game.

Are The Golden State Warriors Already Out Of Title Contention? 

Counting out the Golden State Warriors until their season is mathematically over is a mistake that many people make. If there's a team that can battle adversity, it's this group of players on a franchise that has won 4 championships in the last decade. However, their issues seem to be deeply linked to just the talent on the roster. 

The most expensive team in NBA history is looking like a complete disaster because of the bench's inability to compete, defend, or score. Against the Suns, the Warriors were just outplayed in general outside of Stephen Curry, but the concerns around depth are becoming very real with every loss. 

A lot of veteran players left the team in the summer and Golden State is praying that their young players can deliver when they're needed to so that the Warriors' championship window doesn't collapse in on itself. 

