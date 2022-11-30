Stephen Curry Takes Responsibility For "Dumb Play" In Crunch Time Against Mavericks

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks ended in favor of the Mavericks, though the game ended up being close until the final seconds.

One of the key moments of the game was when Stephen Curry had a shot to win the game, but ended up getting called for travel instead. This was obviously an extremely costly mistake from the Golden State Warriors superstar, which left many wondering whether this was a bad call or whether Curry was simply unable to come through at the end of the game.

After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about this play, which directly led to the Golden State Warriors loss. He admitted that it was "dumb" of him to not go for a layup, but added that he didn't feel as though he should have been called for a travel in that situation.

Steph Curry on his travel call at the end of the game: "Dumb play by me to not take the layup. ... I didn't think it was a travel."

Stephen Curry has an open lane to the basket there, with big man Maxi Kleber on him. He had the speed advantage there, so thus he possibly could have gotten a better shot closer to the rim. However, it is also hard to fault Stephen Curry for going to the 3PT shot, which is his deadliest weapon.

Hopefully, Stephen Curry can avoid such situations in the future, and this will definitely help him improve as a player. We rarely see Stephen Curry get called for travels, and this was absolutely uncharacteristic for him.

The Golden State Warriors Could Add A Center To Their Rotation

The Golden State Warriors have clearly struggled this year, and there's no doubt that a move could help them stabilize and get back to being a championship-caliber team after the loss of Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. A previous report suggested that they could move for a big man like Jakob Poeltl or Myles Turner to alleviate their rebounding issues.

Kevon Looney is a championship role player, but he and Draymond Green seem overmatched by the league's size. The Warriors were seventh in the league in rebounds a year ago but have fallen to 25th overall. Golden State needs additional help up front, and Wiseman doesn't appear ready to fill that gap. Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

There is no question that adding a solid center would address the Warriors' only position of weakness at this moment. A rim protector would help their defense get back to being top-tier, and both Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl are obviously elite in that department.

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors do end up making a trade in the future. They are definitely still a good team, and a trade could put them over the top and make them the favorites for the title.

