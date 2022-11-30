Skip to main content

Fans Can't Decide Whether Stephen Curry Choked The Final Play Against The Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks put on an absolute show on national television as the 2022 Wester Conference Finalists locked horns for the first time this season.

Stephen Curry could have sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer as the Mavs led 113-116 at the end, but was caught out on the perimeter by Maxi Kleber. While Curry could have driven the ball inside for a 2-pointer that would be loosely contested by Doncic, he shuffled his feet and tried to shoot a 3 over Kleber, who stopped the shot as Curry was called for a travel. Fans can't decide whether Curry deserves blame for his poor decision-making or the controversial whistle for travel. 

The Mavericks exacted their playoff revenge by winning the game 113-116 behind Luka Doncic having an incredible 41-point triple-double. However, the Warriors played really well, overcoming a 17-point first-quarter deficit to make this a nail-biting contest that came down to the final play.

What Should Have Curry Done?

Driving the ball in and hoping that he gets fouled by Doncic or a trailing Kleber at the rim would have been the ideal scenario after Curry got a step past Kleber at the 3-point line. However, the travel call made that possibility immaterial. 

The debate over Curry moving his pivot foot won't be answered tonight, so we'll have to wait for the officials' report to come out after the game and see how that call would've gone in hindsight. If the call wasn't made, Curry still would have air-balled the shot and the decision would be the same.    

Curry was the clear leader for the Warriors tonight and has been having a historic season. This loss will be tough, but if there's any team that can dust themselves off and moves forward, it's the Warriors. 

