NBA Executives Believe The Warriors Want To Trade For Players Like Myles Turner And Jakob Poeltl To Address Their Lack Of Size

The Golden State Warriors have clearly struggled as a team this year, despite winning the 2022 championship. They have had many issues on the court, and it's clear that they are still figuring some things out.

One of the key weaknesses that need to be addressed for the Golden State Warriors is their lack of size in the frontcourt. A recent report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that the Golden State Warriors "covet additional size", and listed players like Jakob Poeltl and Myles Turner as some examples.

Kevon Looney is a championship role player, but he and Draymond Green seem overmatched by the league's size. The Warriors were seventh in the league in rebounds a year ago but have fallen to 25th overall. Golden State needs additional help up front, and Wiseman doesn't appear ready to fill that gap.

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

There's no doubt that moving for a veteran big man could be a good move for the Golden State Warriors. James Wiseman has been sent to the G-League, and he is clearly not ready to take on a prominent role on a championship team. A veteran big man could give them a better starting option than Kevon Looney, and Looney himself could benefit from reduced minutes and a bench role.

The Golden State Warriors Don't Want To Trade Their Young Players Right Now

A previous report suggested that the Golden State Warriors don't necessarily want to move their young players until Stephen Curry tells them to. The report mentions that there is a "commitment to those young guys" that is present within the organization.

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

Though the Golden State Warriors clearly are in no rush to trade their young players, they could still move them in the future. Building around Stephen Curry should be the priority for the team, as Curry is a top-10 player of all time.

Hopefully, we see the Golden State Warriors improve as a team, whether it comes through a trade or internally. There is no doubt that they are still a talented team, and we'll see how far they go this season.

