Stephen Curry Told The Hilarious Story Of How Drake Forgot Klay Thompson's Name

The Golden State Warriors in 2016 were coming off a regular season that was the most successful in NBA history and a Finals loss that was historic in it's own right. The team then made a move that changed the landscape of the league, signing Kevin Durant and creating a superteam that waltzed to the next two titles

The Warriors received a ton of hate for their move, adding an MVP caliber player to the winningest team in history. And many still argue that those rings mean less than the ones other superstars have managed to win in the past decade and some. But now, with the Warriors having won another championship, their core is getting respect again even though they have been also linked with a move for Kevin Durant again

For someone that has become a fan of the NBA in the last couple of years, it's a little hard to understand just how stacked that Golden State team was. Lucky for them, Stephen Curry recently shared a story that makes it incredibly obvious. 

Stephen Curry Hilariously Spoke About The Time Drake Forgot Klay Thompson's Name

Klay Thompson may have been in a bit of a slump to start the season but he is one of the best players to have ever played. A 4-time champion, Klay before his injuries was already one of the greatest shooters ever besides also being a lockdown defender. But so stacked were the Warriors, that he was sometimes forgotten, even by the biggest celebrities. Steph Curry explained how on a podcast with JJ Redick. 

(starts at 1:10:37 minutes)

"Maybe 3 or 4 weeks after that Drake was performing at Oracle. So we go to the concert and it's like one of those situation where stage is up here, we're kinda back here in the little VIP section. It's like me, Draymond, KD was there, everybody knows we're there but it's not a big deal. It's f**kin Drake.

"So Drake's performing, he gets on this lift that takes him around the arena so he can see the fans. So as he's going around, he sees us down there. He goes past, and he's like, 'Yo, we at Oracle Arena. It's crazy, y'all the champs. It was a tough year. Man, y'all got Steph, Draymond, KD now, umm No. 11.' So, we all start laughing and he was just in the moment. So my brother was with us, Seth was with us. And he was like, 'Man, y'all cheating. Cuz the fact that Drake didn't know Klay's name.'"

This story is hilarious considering that Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters to ever play the game. But that's just the embarrassment of riches the Warriors had at the time, and it goes to show how loaded the roster was. If Kevin Durant somehow joins the Warriors' core again, it might just be over for the league once again. 

