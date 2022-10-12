Skip to main content

Stephen Jackson Rips Into Steve Nash For Poor Coaching Last Season: "Anybody Who Watched The Game Last Year Knew That Steve Nash Did A Terrible Job"

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off one of the most underwhelming seasons in their franchise history. The Nets were big favorites to win the NBA Championship at the start of last season, but a series of unfortunate events crippled them. Kyrie Irving was disputing the vaccine mandate whole James Harden was getting sick of being the only Nets player available as Irving sat out and KD got hurt.

After a rough season that saw Harden get traded for an injured Ben Simmons and Kyrie return at the tail-end of the season, coach Steve Nash couldn't even get the team to take one win off the Boston Celtics, getting brutally swept by the team. 

Stephen Jackson spoke about Steve Nash's coaching inability and said that Steve just didn't do a good job with the Nets last season. 

"Anybody who watched the game last year knew that Steve Nash did a terrible job. KD just said it to the world but every basketball player was watching that like why aren't you playing someone? Why do you wait to this? Everybody was doing that. Steve did not do a good job, that's my brother, but he did not do a good job." 

The proof is in the pudding and Brooklyn's pudding was their first-round sweep last season. Hopefully, coach Nash can engineer a comeback this season with KD, Kyrie, and Simmons all expected to be available.

Do The Nets Need A Coaching Change?

If Nash can't impress his superiors or show progress this season, he is most definitely going to be sacked by the franchise. Coaching decisions in the NBA are usually ruthless and a young coach like Nash has a lot more to prove before he can claim to be the captain of a ship that is supposed to win a title.

It's best for the team to continue building on their relationship with Nash for the next season. If Brooklyn fails again, for whatever reason, Nash's sacking will promptly follow. 

There are talented coaches all around the league and the Nets could do well with a veteran coach that knows how to extract every last bit of value out of his players. Whether that is available in the market, who knows? If this season is a bust, the Nets will ensure they find the right man for the job this time.  

