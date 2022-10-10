Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Breaks Silence On Jordan Poole Contract Extension: "We Hope Something Gets Done"

The Golden State Warriors are going to be faced with one of the most challenging salary situations in NBA history as the team that is already the most expensive team in league history is going to get incredibly more expensive with contract extensions to players on the roster.

The Warriors have already locked Stephen Curry in for the long haul, but what about his supporting cast? Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Jordan Poole could leave the team as soon as the summer of 2023. The possible financial strain the Warriors will face by extending all players has been a major talking point and has even hurt relationships within the team like Draymond and Poole.

Steve Kerr had this to say about Poole's extension after the Warriors' preseason loss against the Lakers. 

"One of the things our staff feels is that it is our job to help these players become the best that they can become. We want them to do well financially and take care of their families, it's all part of this job, it's putting these guys in a good position to succeed on and off the court. I think we are all excited for Jordan and the position he is in and we will see whether something gets done or not. But I'm thrilled for him. You always root for the guys who put the work in, and he's put as much work in over the last few years as anybody It's exciting for him and it's exciting for us, so we hope something gets done."

Poole had a strong performance in the game against the Lakers. Steve had also called Poole mentally and physically tough prior to these comments. 

Will Poole Get His Extension In The Next Week?

The contract extension deadline for the Warriors and Poole to come to an agreement is 17th October, a date we are just 7 days away from. The parties will try to get something locked down at this time, especially with the uncertainty around the value of these players over a full season.

Extending Poole right now could lead to bitter feelings towards him deepening in the Warriors locker room, especially with the players that haven't been given extensions. We have already seen the situation spiral out of control with Draymond punching Poole, so the Warriors may not give him an official extension until next summer. 

