Steven Adams Gives His Honest Opinion On North America's Thanksgiving Holiday: "I Think Turkey Is Overrated. It's Too Dry."

Once an NBA season begins, there aren't really many days off for the players and the teams. More often than not, they will the entire season with minimal holidays unless something unprecedented happens. But Thanksgiving is one of the rare days when everyone in the NBA has a day off.

Evidently, Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams also has a day off. Considering he is not an American, the holiday can be a bit out of his comfort zone. And it was proven when Adams gave his super honest answer about what he thought of the Northern American holiday.

"Nah only you Americans mate that is your guys holiday. We got some other stuff way cooler. I think turkey is overrated, I know, hot take, but I really think it is, it's too dry. I went to his house and we had candied yams, I felt bad the next day but it was worth it!"

Adams was not shy about calling out that eating turkey is a bad decision since it's pretty dry. This is certainly a hot take, but is he really wrong about it? Even NBA fans seemed to agree with him and called turkey low-tier meat.

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone

Apart from Steven Adams' ice-cold take on the holiday, a lot has happened around the on this occasion. The Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared once again that he doesn't like the holiday, but this time around, he has wished everyone. It's good to see that Kai is staying away from controversial statements right after coming back from a suspension.

On the other hand, Irving's teammate, Kevin Durant, shared a hilarious bit about how he is on Thanksgiving. KD revealed that he is one of those cousins that take a walk on Thanksgiving.

Lastly, if you are searching for any news related to basketball on Thanksgiving, then veteran NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski has got you covered. Woj claimed that the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting until Thanksgiving is over before making any big moves.

