Skip to main content

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

Taylor Rooks is one of the favorite female figures around the NBA world. The Bleacher Report reporter has earned a lot of attention and love from fans over the past couple of years, thanks to her cool personality, her knowledge of sports, and how pretty she is. 

Rooks has become a pretty big deal recently, and whenever she posts something on social media, fans are ready to shower her with praise. At the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, she shocked fans once again when she invited them to join the NBA Twitter Live, and later, she'd do the same while visiting Crypto.com Arena

Taylor has gotten used to these situations and it looks like every week, we hear something about her good image and how she delights fans with her outfits and good looks. 

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress

In recent hours, the Bleacher Report talent shared a pic on social media, recalling her night and celebrating the US Women’s National Team, as well as Ashlyn Harris, who called it a career. Rooks' sexy dress caught a lot of attention once again and fans didn't hesitate to praise her. 

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 damn

🌺🌺🌺

Stunning 😍😍😍😍

You’re Looking Beautiful As Always Taylor ✨😃😍❤️

Loving that dress 😍😍😍

Beautiful 😍

Glad you had a wonderful night!!

That's a great color on you ..

Killa 🔥🔥🔥

Careful now😍

YESSSSSSSSUH

So Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥❤️

So beautiful 😍 Blessings always 😍 🙏 ❤️

Dress is on point!😍

Wow you are gorgeous Taylor!

That’s a lady hmmm 🤔

We stan

Can I take a moment and celebrate you?

Lord have mercy

Taylor Rooks is without any doubt one of the most beautiful women in the NBA world, and fans are always happy to let her know. She's always with a smile on her face, bringing light and fun to everybody's life. We have plenty of talent around the NBA and fans are always aware of that, and don't hesitate to shower Rooks or any other female who does their job properly with a lot of praise. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks Sends NBA Into Frenzy With Sexy Dress: "My God, You Are Beautiful"

By Orlando Silva
Anonymous Western Conference Executive Praises Rob Pelinka For Being 'Smart And Patient' With The Lakers Roster This Season
NBA Media

Anonymous Western Conference Executive Praises Rob Pelinka For Being 'Smart And Patient' With The Lakers Roster This Season

By Orlando Silva
Comedian Andrew Schultz Claims He Would Beat The Sh*t Out Of Kyrie Irving In A Fight
NBA Media

Comedian Andrew Schultz Claims He Would Beat The Sh*t Out Of Kyrie Irving In A Fight

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics And Bucks Are The Two Best Teams
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics And Bucks Are The Two Best Teams

By Eddie Bitar
Luka Doncic Hilariously Admits He Has No Idea Why He 'Shushed' Mavericks Fans At Their Home Game
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Admits He Has No Idea Why He 'Shushed' Mavericks Fans At Their Home Game

By Gautam Varier
Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

By Orlando Silva
Dave Portnoy Explains Why He Is LeBron James' No. 1 Hater In The World
NBA Media

Dave Portnoy Explains Why He Is LeBron James' No. 1 Hater In The World

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles

By Titan Frey
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Scoring In Double Digits After More Than 500 Days
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons Scoring In Double Digits After More Than 500 Days

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant Recalled How He Beat Beyonce's Father In 1-On-1 Game: “I Don’t Think He Made Another Basket After That.”
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Recalled How He Beat Beyonce's Father In 1-On-1 Game: “I Don’t Think He Made Another Basket After That.”

By Titan Frey
Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made
NBA Media

Draymond Green Revealed The Stupidest Purchase He Ever Made

By Divij Kulkarni
Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."
Entertainment

Beautiful Kay Adams Flirted With NBA Insider Shams Charania On Live TV: "So When We Have Kids..."

By Orlando Silva
JJ Redick Explains 'How F**king Good' Luka Doncic Is
NBA Media

JJ Redick Explains 'How F**king Good' Luka Doncic Is*

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Fans Love This Hilarious Idea To Get Jordan Poole To Average 100 Points Per Game
NBA Media

Warriors Fans Love This Hilarious Idea To Get Jordan Poole To Average 100 Points Per Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Hilariously Says That Lakers Games Should Be Removed From National Television
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Hilariously Says That Lakers Games Should Be Removed From National Television

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O'Neal Shares A Wild Theory About The Moon
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shares A Wild Theory About The Moon

By Divij Kulkarni