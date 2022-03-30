Skip to main content

Terence Mann On The Utah Jazz Before Clippers Pulled Off A 25-PT Comeback: “Regular Season Animals”

Behind the incredible duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz have enjoyed a lot of success over the last few years. That is true, at least for the regular season. Come playoff time, the dynamic duo has failed to lead the team to success.

Even in the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Jazz were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite that, one cannot understate the achievements of the Jazz in the regular season.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Jazz are currently 5th on the table with a record of 45-31. With just six games left in the season, they will most likely clinch the 5th seed or try to push for the 4th seed in the playoffs.

Speaking of the Jazz's success, even the Clippers forward Terance Mann had nothing but praise for the team a few weeks ago. Mann was on Instagram Live when he was talking about the Jazz being 'regular season animals.'

"I don't think I have won there in the regular season in my life. You know they are regular season animals. They are regular season animals."

The video went viral at the time; the Clippers were defeated by the Jazz. However, Mann and co. finally got their revenge in their most recent fixture against the Jazz.

Talking about the game, at one point, Utah held a 25-point lead over the Clippers. But thanks to a phenomenal performance by Paul George, who returned to the team after a long time, the Clippers completed a stunning comeback.

Although Mann complimented the Jazz in the video, many are perceiving it as a shot the Jazz instead. After all, looking at the video now, it feels like a sarcastic jab at the team by labeling them as 'regular season animals.'

