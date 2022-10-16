Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been that sort of an offseason where the big names are ready to make big sacrifices to win the NBA 2022-23 title.

Recently, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden said he was willing to do what it takes on and off the court for his maiden ring and the fourth for the outfit. And his attitude hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates so far.

Tobias Harris was all praise for the former Brooklyn Nets star ahead of their new season and called ‘The Beard’ the emerging leader in the squad.

Per a tweet by the Sixers writer, Keith Pompey, the power forward was lavish in his praise for Harden:

“He wants the group to be at its best. He always wants guys to get together and kind of hang out and spend time with one another. He’s a very good guy as a person. So, part of that is just him, trying to make sure we’re always together as a group.”

Harden joined the side halfway through last season after being vocal about his decision to his leave the Nets. On the trade deadline, he was traded for Ben Simmons.

While he was scintillating in his first five games his form dipped and he struggled in the postseason. Last season he averaged 22.0 points, 10.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds in 65 games he took the floor for.

James Harden Looks Lean, Mean, And Hungry

Harden was one of the players who looked ready in the days leading up to camp. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was the other.

Such was the incredible shape the former was in that he even joked that he had lost 100 pounds. Here’s what he had to say when he was asked about his training regimen.

“At this point, it’s dieting. It’s proper rest,” he answered. “And then for me, it’s strengthening my muscles, and gaining more muscle mass — which I’ve always had. It’s just this last year and a half I wasn’t healthy enough to put in the proper work like I’m used to. This summer was huge for me in that aspect of making sure that hill runs and weight lifting were on point.”

The 33-year-old made headlines when he declined his $47 million player option, and instead, opted into inking a two-year deal worth about $68 million total with the outfit. Only time will tell how Harden and the Sixers fare as they open their campaign in an away fixture against the Boston Celtics.