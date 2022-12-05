Skip to main content

Trae Young Downplays Conflict With Nate McMillan: "Sometimes We Don't Always Agree..."

hawks mcmillan

Trae Young is an offensive superstar in the NBA, and he is the best player on the Atlanta Hawks as of this moment. He is well-known for his long-range shooting and playmaking ability. Currently, Trae Young is averaging 27.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, and 9.6 APG.

Recently, it was reported that Trae Young and Nate McMillan had an altercation. That in turn led to the star choosing not to attend the Hawks' game against the Denver Nuggets.

A recent video showed Trae Young's statement about the situation. He noted that his goal is to "focus on basketball", and added that this situation between him and Nate McMillan should have been a private matter.

“I mean, it was just a situation. I mean, we’re all grown men here. And there’s sometimes we don’t always agree… and it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations get out to the public. But I guess that’s what the world we live in now. But um, yeah, I’m just gonna just focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on."

It is clear that sometimes, people on the same team have disagreements. That is a normal part of any professional sport. Trae Young clearly is focused on basketball, however, and he seems ready to move past the situation.

Hawks Personnel Think Trae Young Needs To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise

Trae Young is an insane talent, but there is no doubt that there have been some concerns about him. In fact, it was recently reported that Atlanta Hawks personnel believe that Trae Young needs to be a "more productive and positive face of the franchise".

The Hawks have held multiple team meetings early this season to resolve various conflicts, sources with knowledge of the situation said.

For Young, whose strained relationship with former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce played a large role in his firing in March 2021, it’s the latest sensitive situation that has caused many people within the Hawks to question Young’s leadership approach.

Executives across the league who have heard about the Hawks’ behind-the-scenes issues wonder what this means for the future of McMillan. After leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals appearance as interim head coach in 2021, McMillan signed a four-year contract to become the franchise’s full-time head coach.

With the team currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, sources with knowledge of the situation said McMillan’s job is safe. As all involved are well aware, Young and McMillan will need to reinvigorate their relationship moving forward if the Hawks are going to become a true contender again. And key personnel around the team believe that Young simply must find a way to become a more productive and positive face of the franchise.

Hopefully, we see Trae Young improve his leadership in the future. Obviously, he has been good enough to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals in the past, and perhaps he can lead them even further in the future.

It remains to be seen how this issue between Trae Young and Nate McMillan affects the Atlanta Hawks' performance. Generally, a conflict between a superstar and a head coach isn't good for the team. However, there is also a chance that the two will manage to patch things up, and we'll see what happens in the future.

