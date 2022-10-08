Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks.

Last campaign, things were different for Trae and co., losing in the first round of the postseason against the Miami Heat, looking nothing like the team that terrorized its rivals the prior year.

Now Trae is keen to have another great season and lead the Hawks to the playoffs, where they'll try to make some noise against the powerhouses of the conference. The job won't be easy, but the Hawks have a solid team and after adding All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, the picture looks better for them.

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard

Trae is one of those guys with a flashy playstyle, who can score at will, make defenders go crazy and who also can shoot the ball. However, many people don't think that's good enough for him to take his team to the promised land, but Young isn't hearing that noise. Talking with Kameron Hay of Complex, Trae discussed his challenges for the rest of his career first.

Two-time All-Star already, All-NBA. You have accomplished a lot already, but do you ever think of where you are currently amongst the best players in the league and what is it that drives you to continue to work towards continuing to become one of the best players in the world? For me, my motivation isn’t competing with current guys. My motivation is when I’m done playing to be considered one of the best players ever at that point. I’m not trying to compete now with guys in the current game because some of my favorite players are retired. I’m trying to be on that level, and some of those guys are still playing today. I don’t get caught up with comparisons and comparing myself to guys now, I’m trying to be one of the best ever.’

Moreover, he was asked about the stigma of not being able to lead his team to the promised land being a small guard, but Trae isn't too worried about it. He even mentioned some examples of small guards who got the job done and are legends right now.

There tends to be a negative stigma around undersized guards on whether or not they can be the best player on a championship team. Does breaking that stigma add extra motivation for you as a point guard? Goofies only think that way. Steph was the best player on a championship team and they just won it this year. Small guys have shown that. Isiah Thomas has won championships, Chauncey Billups has won championships. There have been small guys that have led their teams to championships before. I’ve never heard that before but maybe it’s because I don’t read too much stuff, but I don’t believe in that stigma.

Trae always boasts huge confidence, and that's how he's become who he is today. Just last year, he took his team to the ECF, shocking the world with huge wins over the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Now, he's trying to do the same and show people that his 2021 run wasn't a fluke.

The Hawks have a solid team that could make a lot of noise this upcoming season. Nobody is talking about them, but if they can make things work out, the Bucks, Nets, Heat, Celtics, Sixers, Cavaliers and Bulls will have a huge problem.