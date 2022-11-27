Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the fact that they are a good team, the Atlanta Hawks recently suffered an embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets, despite being in control for the majority of the game. After the game, Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. even trash-talked Trae Young, calling him a "lil fella".

"Twin look at lil fella @jalen," Porter wrote with a laughing emoji.

Trae Young has recently posted a message on Twitter, seemingly in response to the team's loss against the Rockets. The message implied that Trae Young doesn't want to "argue with fools".

“A wise man once told me don’t argue with fools, cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who”

There is no doubt that in the NBA, even lottery teams can take games from top-tier teams. A team has to be on top of their game every evening to get a win against any league team due to the talent level of teams today.

Trae Young Believes Dejounte Murray Can Make The Atlanta Hawks A Championship Team

The ultimate goal for most players and teams in the NBA is to win at the highest level and get a championship. Previously, Trae Young suggested that Dejounte Murray is a player that can take the Atlanta Hawks to that championship level.

I just know what type of player he is. I know what he can bring to our team. I wanna win championships in Atlanta. I think he can ultimately help take us to that level. We've been in the playoffs, we've been on a run, but he can take us to that next level.

It remains to be seen if the Trae Young - Dejounte Murray backcourt can ultimately help the Atlanta Hawks win a championship. Thus far, the team has been inconsistent, but there's no doubt that they will be a playoff team in the future.

At the end of the day though, the Atlanta Hawks will go as far as Trae Young will take them. He is one of the best offensive players in the league, but we'll need to see him make another deep run before he can truly be considered a top-10 player.

