Skip to main content

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"

The Atlanta Hawks made a win-now move for All-Star Dejounte Murray during the offseason, and it is clear that the team expects to compete at a high level with that move. Thus far, the team has been solid, and they are now the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite the fact that they are a good team, the Atlanta Hawks recently suffered an embarrassing loss to the Houston Rockets, despite being in control for the majority of the game. After the game, Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. even trash-talked Trae Young, calling him a "lil fella".

"Twin look at lil fella @jalen," Porter wrote with a laughing emoji. 

Trae Young has recently posted a message on Twitter, seemingly in response to the team's loss against the Rockets. The message implied that Trae Young doesn't want to "argue with fools".

“A wise man once told me don’t argue with fools, cause people from a distance can’t tell who is who”

There is no doubt that in the NBA, even lottery teams can take games from top-tier teams. A team has to be on top of their game every evening to get a win against any league team due to the talent level of teams today.

Trae Young Believes Dejounte Murray Can Make The Atlanta Hawks A Championship Team

The ultimate goal for most players and teams in the NBA is to win at the highest level and get a championship. Previously, Trae Young suggested that Dejounte Murray is a player that can take the Atlanta Hawks to that championship level.

I just know what type of player he is. I know what he can bring to our team. I wanna win championships in Atlanta. I think he can ultimately help take us to that level. We've been in the playoffs, we've been on a run, but he can take us to that next level.

It remains to be seen if the Trae Young - Dejounte Murray backcourt can ultimately help the Atlanta Hawks win a championship. Thus far, the team has been inconsistent, but there's no doubt that they will be a playoff team in the future.

At the end of the day though, the Atlanta Hawks will go as far as Trae Young will take them. He is one of the best offensive players in the league, but we'll need to see him make another deep run before he can truly be considered a top-10 player.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

By Lee Tran
draymond young
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

By Lee Tran
myers cousins
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram
NBA Media

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva
Rodman and Jordan won three straight NBA championships together when they played for the Bulls.
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The Greatest Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure
NBA Media

LeBron James' Former Teammate Revealed The King's Epic Answer When He Was Asked About Feeling Pressure

By Divij Kulkarni
Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team
NBA Media

Marcus Smart Claims The Boston Celtics Have 2 MVP Candidates On The Team

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant New Style Of Play Could Hurt His Body
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Was Caught Citing A Ballsack Sports Report On Live TV

By Orlando Silva
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed Uncomfortable Truth About Winning The MVP Award In 2007

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Atlanta Hawks Have The Cockiest Backcourt In The League

By Aaron Abhishek