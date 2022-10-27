Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series.

But after edging out for a close win in Game 5, things started to change for Cleveland, and they could see the victory line in sight.

It's why Lue felt compelled to challenge his players, telling them that anybody who didn't believe was free to leave at any time. But that's not all.

Former Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Tells The Story Of What Happened After Game 5 Of The 2016 Finals

As he told JJ Redick in a chat on 'The Old Man & The Three,' he took $200 from the whole team after Game 5 and hit it in the ceiling at Oracle Arena to be picked up after Game 7. Apparently, he just took the money and never gave it back.

"After game 5 in the 2016 Finals, I had everybody in the locker room give me $200. So all the players, Mr. Gilbert, everybody give me $200. I wrapped it up and hid it in the ceiling and said, 'we're coming back for Gave 7 to get our money.' And so we go him, win big in Game 6, Steph gets ejected, and so we won Game 6. So we go to Golden State for Game 7, we win a championship, everybody's going crazy, and so I go up to get the money and the first thing Bron asks when we win is 'where's the money at?'. So I said 'man I don't know it disappeared.' I kept it for myself. So now you know, Bron."

In the heat of the moment, after winning Game 7 in an amazing comeback, it makes sense why the payers would forget about their money. Most of them are millionaires anyway, so $200 is like pocket change. Still, it's pretty wild that Lue essentially robbed his own team and got away with it.

Today, he's in Los Angeles coaching the Clippers now. And while there have been no reports of theft on the team, one can only imagine what kind of tactics he has been using to get the most out of this talented Clippers team.

But maybe his robbery after Game 5 of the Finals was a secret he should have kept to himself. At least he's still got a head coaching job because LeBron may come asking for his money back.