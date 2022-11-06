Vince Carter Had High Praise For Pascal Siakam: "He's On His Way To Being Top 5"

Credit: Fadeaway World

Vince Carter may have ended up playing for various teams across the span of his NBA career, but he was most iconic when he was with the Toronto Raptors. Air Canada was a true superstar for the Raps, someone a lot of people thought might even become the next Michael Jordan. And while that might never have happened, Carter remains in the memory of most as a Raptor, and he shows his love for the franchise and its players in the most unexpected ways.

Toronto's stars often don't earn the recognition they deserve, especially in modern times when things have become a lot more team-oriented. Pascal Siakam is the latest example of that, the man is on fire to start the season. The former All-Star has played at an elite level for a few seasons but rarely gotten the appreciation that he deserves. Well, it seems Carter is here to give it, heaping high praise on Siakam during a recent appearance on ESPN.

(starts at 3:40 minutes)

"I got this, there's the numbers and these are facts. 26, 10, and 8, 47%, got a triple double. Not only is he an All-Star, he is a rising star, he's a champion and he's on his way to becoming Top 5, if not now. Pascal Siakam, whatever you're doing in the summer, you put your work in, my guy. You balling!"

This is very high praise coming from Carter, who was in and around being a top 5 player in the NBA for a long time in his glory days. And even though Siakam's numbers have fallen just a bit since this, it's safe to say that he is playing at a very high level, and there is no ceiling on just how good he could be, something he knows.

Pascal Siakam's Goal For The 2022-23 Season Was To Become A Top 5 Player

His play isn't what anyone would call a fluke, Spicy P knew exactly what he wanted to do coming into the season. According to offseason reports, Siakam explained that he wanted to reach that next level and become a Top 5 player this season.

"For me, after the year that I had, I just feel like there's so much things I can get better on, and for me, the next step, like I've been All-NBA, I've been an All-Star. I want to be a top-five player in the league. I want to be one of the best, and I will do everything that I can to work towards that."

The Raptors are one of the most exciting teams in the league and, despite their recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks, have started the season quite well. Their defense is incredible, and Siakam has proved he can carry the offensive load. Spicy P and his team are both ready to make some serious waves this season.

