When An Emotional Dennis Rodman Discussed His Relationship With His Father

Dennis Rodman 1996-97 NBA Season

Dennis Rodman was a very controversial NBA player during his active days, and once he retired from the game, nothing changed for the Worm. He's been involved in some controversies, even at an international level, although he's now a lot more settled in life. 

Still, during his playing days, Rodman was really wild and his personality got him in trouble more than once. He didn't have the best background, as he was kicked out of his house at a young age and had to live with a friend's family that helped him during his youth. 

He didn't have his father around, which is something that never really bothered him, but Rodman admitted that some things were kind of weird for him. Rodman had a lot of feminine presence while growing up, which never was a problem for him. He didn't miss his father and lived pretty well without him. 

During a 1996 interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Dennis opened up on not having a father since he was maybe three or four years old. The player, who was about to win his first of three championships with the record-setting Chicago Bulls in 1996, gave a candid response when asked about the lack of a father in his life (10:05 mark). 

"I had to be my own man, my own provider," he said. 

"I don't know [what my father would think about me], I don't really consider I have a father because I don't really know him really."

"I was three or four and I'm 34 now, going 35, and I don't know what he's doing. He's in the Philippines doing something, and now he's going around wearing my jerseys, he's proud, and I ask myself, 'how can someone be proud of someone which hasn't been part of my life?' You know, I can't accept that."

Being and having a father was something big in Dennis' life, although he didn't admit it during this interview. When he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he said that his only regret was not being a better father. Unfortunately, his dad passed away two years ago in the Philippines. 

The bright side of this was that the man tried to make amends with Dennis and they apparently did in 2012. This had to be a very tough situation, but we hope that everybody learned a lesson and tried to have a good relationship for as long as possible.

