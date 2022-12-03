Skip to main content

Floyd Mayweather Says He Offered $2 Billion For NBA Franchise Amid Ongoing Effort To Buy A Team



Floyd Mayweather is widely recognized as one of the greatest best pound-for-pound fighters of all time. With a perfect 50-0 record for his career and 27 knockouts, he retired as a living legend and also one of the richest men on the planet.

Today, Floyd is worth over $1.2 billion and will probably never step foot in the ring again. What he might do, however, is make the transition to the NBA world.

According to Mayweather himself, he's been trying to buy a team for a while now but admitted to hitting several road bumps along the way. He mentioned Seattle and Las vegas as potential landing spots, but also revealed that he offered a whopping $2 billion to one owner for his team.

'i've been working on buying an NBA team outright. One of my other business partners, Brett Johnson, he's here. So we been working on the NBA team for a while now. it's rough, Floyd admitted. "It could be the Vegas franchise, it could be the Seattle franchise, or I could be buying a franchise that's already up and running. The first one, we offered him a little bit over $2 billion for majority ownership. Do I have it? Absolutely, I have it."

Mayweather didn't reveal which team he made the offer to, but I can only imagine how tough it was for that owner to turn down $2 billion outright. But buying out a team is just one way for Floyd to get his hand in the NBA's owner's circle. He can also wait and be the founder of the NBA's next expansion team.

Floyd Mayweather Could Be The Owner Of NBA Expansion Team In Las Vegas Or Seattle

No expansion teams have been confirmed, but rumors have been swirling about a possible NBA expansion to Las Vegas, Seattle, and even Mexico City. With $2 billion, Floyd could easily become the majority owner of one of those clubs.

It’s widely believed the NBA will expand for the first time since rounding out to 30 teams in 2004 partly to recoup losses from the pandemic. Returning to Seattle as part of the process is almost a given (with Las Vegas as the other likely city) now that the arena issues that led to the Supersonics leaving for Oklahoma City in 2008 have been resolved.

It's hard to tell what kind of owner Floyd would be, but he can't be much worse than some of the guys currently in the position. 

At this point, it seems like only a matter of time before Mayweather finds his opportunity in the NBA, but it could take some time before he's able to do what he wants to do.

