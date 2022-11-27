Skip to main content

Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face

Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face

The NBA doesn't have too many altercations, a lot of the physicality has been stamped out of the game. However, there are still moments when tempers flare after a hard foul, and that happened during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook went up to make a layup and was met by Zach Collins, only to try and fight Collins after the shot drew blood from his head. 

The players were separated, and Russell Westbrook had the fans on his side. Westbrook is never one to get too involved in scuffles without good reason, but his injury warranted a reaction, even LeBron was mad. The game ended up going in favor of the Lakers too, making it quite a poor day for Collins at the office. And while Russ had made his feelings clear on the matter, now Zach has also given his side. 

Zach Collins Spoke About His Hard Foul On Russell Westbrook, Explained His Side Of The Story

There are very few dirty players in the NBA, and they have earned those reputations thanks to multiple instances. However, there is a difference between making a hard foul inadvertently and wanting to hurt someone. Collins insisted that he had no intention of hitting Westbrook during the play, speaking about it after the game. 

Collins said he didn't intend to hit Westbrook in the head. "I shouldn't have jumped on the pump fake, but I did. And then the worst thing you can do is give up an and-1 in that situation, so I was just trying to come down and hit his arm so the ball wouldn’t get up to the rim."

"Unfortunately, my elbow just caught his head and he started bleeding and it looked terrible, but I honestly wasn’t trying to do anything. I just didn’t want him to get a shot off."

Westbrook wasn't able to contribute too much to the game by his usual standards but the situation certainly had the Lakers all fired up. They cruised to a victory, one they needed as they continue to try and pull themselves back to a winning record. The Lakers seem to be figuring things out at the moment, and if they can build on the momentum they have now, all the early ridicule might have been directed at them too soon. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs
NBA Media

Austin Reaves Trolls LeBron James Even After He Scored 39 Points On Spurs

By Orlando Silva
Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face
NBA Media

Zach Collins Opens Up On Hitting Russell Westbrook With His Elbow In The Face

By Divij Kulkarni
Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Anfernee Simons Says He's Modeled His Game After Damian Lillard

By Divij Kulkarni
Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Myers Kobe
NBA Media

Bob Myers Aggressively Called Out Players That Claim To Have Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash
NBA Media

Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
NBA Media

LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Names Shai Gilgeous-Alexander An MVP Candidate

By Aaron Abhishek
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
NBA

The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph
NBA Media

Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Reveals His First Reaction After Being Elbowed In The Face

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago
NBA Media

LeBron James' Dominant Display Against Spurs Is A Repeat Of His Heroics On The Same Day 17 Years Ago

By Aaron Abhishek
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
NBA Media

Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

By Aaron Abhishek