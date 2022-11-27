LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama

Credit: Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was livid enough at San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins that he wanted to do something after the latter elbowed Russell Westbrook.

The drama was one of the major talking points of the game. A bleeding and angry Westbrook is not an everyday occurrence, and following the incident with Collins, there was a bit of a brouhaha before James pulled his point guard away.

Speaking to the reporters after the Lakers 143-138 win, where James himself had a stellar night pouring in a season-high 39 points, he spoke of getting Westbrook to calm down, while also stating his intentions against Collins.

“Before we became teammates, we’ve always been like brothers and cool and things of that nature,” LeBron said about Russ. “His health is more important than the game of basketball. So just tried to stop that and let the training staff do their job after we got him over to the bench. “I actually saw the cut right when it happened … and wanted to uh…wanted to do something to Zach.”

Fortunately, the drama came to an end when the Spurs star was ejected and Westbrook was handed a technical.

LeBron James Sheds Light On Russell Westbrook's Elite Passing

Having the fans jump out of their seats was a double alley-oop between James and Westbrook that ended with the former dunking it in and the two sharing an intense celebration.

Both players lavished praise on each other when asked about the double lob just before halftime. Per ClutchPoints, James, while speaking about the Westbrook drama, also explained:

“Russ being an elite passer on this team, an elite passer in this game for quite a while, figured I’d just keep trailing to see if he would throw it back up and he did, and I was able to reward that."

On his part, Westbrook said:

“Bron is well known as always trailing. So, just me knowing that and being able to make that read and put the pass where he would be able to finish.”

The Lakers will face the Indiana Pacers next, followed by a clash against the Portland Trail Blazers. With both games at home, the confident unit will look to extend its winning run.

